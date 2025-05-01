Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Feature

Zeus’ Rescues and Michelle Cheramie are Saving More Than Scrim

Michelle Cheramie and her nonprofit, Zeus’ Rescue, have received national attention thanks to one free-roaming pup, but many don’t realize the role this Cut-Off, Louisiana native played in the transformation of a popular commercial corridor.

May 1, 2025   |By , and

Michelle Cheramie and Scrim From April 2024 until the middle of February, the escapades of Scrim the dog provided a welcome distraction from the many tensions of the world. The plucky little rescue pup escaped from home several times, eluded constant attempts to recapture him and managed to survive everything from

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter