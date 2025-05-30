Zero Latency Opens Free-Roam VR Venue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Zero Latency, the global leader in free-roam virtual reality entertainment, is excited to announce the grand opening of its New Orleans venue on May 30. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. at 733 St Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA 70130, marking the official debut of the state-of-the-art VR experience in the Crescent City.

Bringing Free-Roam VR to the Big Easy

Zero Latency New Orleans merges world-class virtual reality technology with the city’s vibrant culture, creating a groundbreaking attraction for both locals and tourists. Players can roam untethered through expansive VR worlds—fighting zombies, exploring futuristic landscapes, and collaborating in immersive adventures—without the constraints of wires or backpacks.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Zero Latency to New Orleans and introduce the magic of free-roam VR to this amazing community,” said David Garifo, President and CEO of Zero Latency New Orleans. “From day one, our goal has been to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment. We can’t wait for guests to step into these virtual worlds and experience something truly unforgettable.”

Zero Latency Grand Opening Details

Date & Time: May 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Location: 733 St Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Who’s Invited: Members of the public, local community leaders, the press, and city officials

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Zero Latency experience firsthand with live demos showcasing free-roam VR technology and select game previews.

There will also be a Grand Opening party from 7:00 p.m. to midnight with DJ PaigeDotNoa, food by Sweet Mary Savory Jane, cocktails and mocktails by by Deniseea Head, and live screenprinting by Upper 9 Ink.

A Global Leader in Immersive Entertainment

Since opening the world’s first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has expanded to more than 100 locations in 25+ countries, thrilling over 4 million players worldwide. The New Orleans venue will continue this legacy, delivering best-in-class technology and unforgettable gameplay to visitors of all ages.

“New Orleans is known for its rich culture and love of entertainment,” added Garifo. “We’re thrilled to become part of the city’s vibrant tapestry and look forward to offering a whole new dimension of fun.”

Supporting the Local Community

Zero Latency New Orleans seeks to collaborate with local businesses, host events for corporate groups and families, and serve as a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination. The venue’s presence is expected to create job opportunities and contribute to the city’s dynamic tourism scene.

About Zero Latency

Zero Latency is a global leader in free-roam VR entertainment, offering unparalleled virtual experiences that allow players to roam freely through immersive digital worlds. With 100+ venues across 25+ countries, Zero Latency has revolutionized the concept of location-based VR, thrilling more than 4 million players worldwide. Learn more at www.zerolatencyvr.com.