Zehnder Communications Welcomes Jennifer Weitzel

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, an advertising agency with locations in Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida, has hired Jennifer Weitzel as director of account strategy.

Weitzel’s past agency experience includes tenures at Dentsu Creative/mcgarrybowen, Element 79 and Ogilvy. She’s served in strategic leadership roles on national and international accounts that include Unilever (Breyers, Klondike, Popsicle), Marriott Hotels, Abbott Nutrition, PepsiCo, Sears and Gilead Sciences.

At Zehnder, Weitzel directs integrated marketing strategy and execution for clients in multiple categories, including travel, tourism, hospitality, food, finance and healthcare.

- Sponsors -

Zehnder provides strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. It has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach.