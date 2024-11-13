Zehnder Communications Promotes Stephanie Funti to VP of People and Administration

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 13, 2024) — Zehnder Communications, a fully integrated advertising agency with operations in Nashville, Rosemary Beach and Louisiana, has promoted Stephanie Funti from director of human resources and administration to vice president of people and administration.

Since joining Zehnder as a human resources manager in 2016, Funti has overseen hiring and onboarding staff for each of the agency’s locations and was instrumental in executing Zehnder’s transition to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) in 2023.

Stephanie Funti has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, specializing in hotels and conference centers. She started her career as an apprentice working in operations and moved up through the ranks to find her passion in human resources. A native of New Orleans, Funti is a senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), the leading resource for professional administration and development.

“I love being a part of the Zehnder team,” Funti told Biz. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to contribute to our growth as we build an even stronger workplace for the betterment of our employees and clients.”