Zea Opens New Metairie Restaurant

METAIRIE, La. – Zea Rotisserie & Bar has opened a new Metairie location at 4416 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The standalone restaurant features a spacious dining room, full-service bar, outdoor patio seating and an open kitchen centered around Zea’s signature rotisserie. The restaurant replaces Zea’s previous Metairie location inside Clearview City Center.

Taste Buds Management CEO Paul Hutson said the new Metairie location was designed to update the restaurant while maintaining elements that longtime customers associate with the brand.

“Zea has always been a place where friends and families come together over great food, handcrafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality,” said Hutson. “We’re excited to welcome guests around the rotisserie and into this beautiful new space to showcase the next evolution of the Zea experience right here in Metairie.”

The approximately 7,000-square-foot restaurant features a contemporary dining room, full-service bar, outdoor patio seating and an open kitchen centered around Zea’s signature rotisserie. Located just steps from its original home of 26 years, the restaurant continues Zea’s presence in Metairie while offering additional seating and amenities.

The expanded bar program includes Zea’s signature craft cocktails, frozen drinks, wine selections, and local and national beers. Online ordering for pickup and delivery is also available through the Zea website.

Zea Rotisserie & Bar Metairie opened for dinner service Monday, June 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Beginning during the week of June 28, operating hours will expand to include select lunch service.