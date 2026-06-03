YouthForce NOLA Opens Internships for 200+ Students

NEW ORLEANS – YouthForce NOLA is preparing more than 200 New Orleans public high school students to participate in its 12th annual paid summer internship program, with work-readiness training starting May 27 and internship experiences with numerous area businesses beginning in June. This year’s cohort represents every public high school in New Orleans, underscoring the organization’s citywide reach and deep impact on local students’ career preparation.

“YouthForce NOLA’s summer internship program is many participants’ first job, and it is so much more — it is about helping young people see what is possible for their future and giving them the skills, confidence, and connections to pursue it,” said Cate Swinburn, President & CEO of YouthForce NOLA. “When students gain real workplace experience and build professional networks, they are better prepared to thrive in college, career, and life.”

Each summer, the YouthForce NOLA Internship Program gives rising New Orleans public high school seniors meaningful, real-world work experience in addition to soft skills development and work readiness training designed to help them succeed in high-paying careers after high school. As interns prepare for their work placements, they receive support in essential skills such as interviewing, resume writing, professional communication, workplace behavior and dress, and networking.

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“Since 2016, we’ve welcomed YouthForce NOLA interns into our office building as they complete their initial three-week training,” said Brandon Falls of The Conference Center on 11 at Pan-American Life Center. “For many of these young people, it’s their first time in a professional setting. These students are learning what we all had to learn in the beginning of our careers: what should I wear to work, how do I navigate my commute, what do I say to the person riding the elevator with me? The interns’ experience in PanAm allows them to show up for their first day of work feeling confident and ready to work. We’re thrilled to provide them with this opportunity.”

YouthForce NOLA Internships: Growing Impact Across New Orleans

The internship program is one of the clearest examples of YouthForce NOLA’s mission in action. Since 2015, the organization has partnered with more than 250 local businesses to host interns and has placed nearly 2,000 students in paid internships. Over its history, the organization has grown its internship program by a factor of 15 – or 1400 percent – and YouthForce NOLA interns earned more than $600,000 in tax-free stipends in 2025. Today, more than 5,000 area high school students engage with the organization each year, and it serves 100 percent of New Orleans public high schools through events and partnerships that provide young people career-connected learning opportunities, training and coaching.

Swinburn said YouthForce NOLA’s results continue to demonstrate the long-term value of these experiences. According to the organization’s 2024 data, alumni who successfully complete a YouthForce NOLA internship earn an average of $6,500 more annually — about $3.10 more per hour — than their young professional peers in Louisiana. In addition, 99 percent of YouthForce NOLA internship participants go on to obtain jobs after graduation or continue their education.

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YouthForce NOLA’s broader work has also made the organization a sought-after model for communities beyond New Orleans. Through its Solutions Lab, YouthForce NOLA coaches like-minded organizations across the country and helps other cities and states replicate its success in preparing youth for the future while strengthening local workforces.

As this year’s internship program begins, YouthForce NOLA is also encouraging community support, including donations of professional clothing for student interns and increased participation from area businesses interested in hosting future interns, Swinburn said. These investments help ensure more young people in New Orleans can access the tools, experiences and support needed to thrive.