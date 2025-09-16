YouthForce NOLA Marks 10 Years of Empowering Careers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – YouthForce NOLA, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping New Orleans public high school students prepare for future career and personal success through job training partnerships, advocacy and coaching, proudly marks its 10th anniversary this year.

Today, more than 5,000 area high school students engage with YouthForce NOLA each year. Its career-connected learning efforts focus on helping young people secure good-paying jobs and positioning them for fulfilling careers and lives.

“We see the potential in all young people in New Orleans and create opportunities for them to recognize their own potential,” says YouthForce NOLA’s President & CEO Cate Swinburn. “Our work is to bring out the best in everyone, working with our partners in education, business, and government to ensure that our students achieve the success they are capable of and that they want for themselves.”

Internships and Career Pathways

For example, YouthForce NOLA connects students with organizations that provide career training and coordinates a paid summer internship program. Since its founding in 2015 with an inaugural class of 18 student interns, the organization has grown the effort each year and placed 272 students into internships in 2025.

With the mission of unlocking potential and providing equitable pathways to success, YouthForce NOLA has successfully partnered with more than 250 local businesses to offer meaningful summer internships that pave the way for participating students’ success in not only their careers, but also in their everyday lives. Remarkably, notes Swinburn, 99 percent of program participants go on to obtain jobs after graduation or continue their education by enrolling in college, a testament to the effectiveness and impact of the organization’s programs.

"As a proud supporter of YouthForce NOLA, we at Entergy recognize the vital role this organization plays in shaping the future of our region," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Entergy. "By investing in the youth of New Orleans, we are not only supporting their individual journeys but also fostering the potential of the communities we serve."

Economic and Community Impact

During summer 2025, YouthForce NOLA Interns earned more than $600K in tax-free stipends, and Swinburn also notes that, according to 2024 data, its alumni who completed a YouthForce NOLA internship earn on average $6,500 more annually (about $3.10 more an hour) than their young professional peers in Louisiana, highlighting one significant benefit of its initiatives.

And while YouthForce NOLA has had a tremendous impact in the New Orleans market with 100 percent of New Orleans public high schools having an active partnership with it, Swinburn says the organization’s 10th anniversary serves as an important moment to galvanize and grow the coalition of organizations and people that invest in this important work.

Three Strategic Pillars

YouthForce NOLA, Swinburn says, largely focuses on three strategic efforts to fulfill its mission:

Career-Connected Learning: YouthForce NOLA partners with local training organizations, including the New Orleans Career Center, Junior Achievement GNO, Gateway EMS Training (GEMS), NOVAC, and Operation Spark, to deliver high-quality career education and training that equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce. By arming students with foundational skills like job interview guidance, resume writing workshops, dressing for success, composing professional emails and engaging with people in the workplace, YouthForce NOLA focuses on the whole person.

Advocacy for Public Policy: The organization actively advocates for key policy changes and funding that support its training partners in their efforts to enhance the careers and lives of young people in the community. YouthForce NOLA has shaped laws and secured millions in funding that have been reinvested into its partners to help improve outcomes and grow its adoption.

Coaching through its Solutions Lab: Sharing its wealth of experience, YouthForce NOLA provides coaching to like-minded organizations across the country, empowering them to replicate its successes in their own local communities, serving as an in-demand model for achieving positive outcomes for students and businesses.

Looking Ahead

Swinburn says the 10th anniversary commemoration is not only an important milestone, it reaffirms the organization’s commitment to preparing and positioning young people for a brighter future and a thriving New Orleans.

“At YouthForce NOLA, we believe that the potential of every young person is limitless,” Swinburn says. “By igniting their confidence, our young people are empowered to transform their aspirations into reality, using the skills they’ve learned and the confidence they’ve gained to succeed in work, life and beyond.”

For businesses and community members looking to learn more about supporting YouthForce NOLA and its efforts to help high school students prepare for future success, Swinburn asked that they contact the organization directly.

About YouthForce NOLA

YouthForce NOLA believes in the extraordinary potential of every young person. Our mission is to ensure that New Orleans public school students are not only prepared for fulfilling careers but also empowered to thrive in every aspect of life.

We do this by connecting and augmenting the resources already in our community—educators and business leaders, civic leaders and technical trainers—so that, together, we create awareness and real opportunities for our city’s youth. Grounded in research and focused on impacting young lives, our approach not only enables access to career exploration and credentials, we help young people gain the skills, experiences, and confidence to take charge of their future.

Having invested more than $60 million in career-connected learning in New Orleans, we’re building a stronger ecosystem where students can discover their passions and unlock possibilities. So far, more than 1,875 young people have earned over $3 million through paid internships. Even more powerful, 99% have continued on to pursue thriving futures—and along the way, they’ve gained something greater: a belief in themselves and a vision of the future they are capable of creating. Learn more at www.youthforcenola.org.