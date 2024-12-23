YouthForce NOLA Benefits Youth, Communities, and the Local Economy in 2024

NEW ORLEANS, La. – YourthForce NOLA released its 2024 annual report wrapping the year up with numerous achievements across the entire spectrum of programs and services providing career-connected learning that prepares school students for college, work, and the future.

In total, 3,383 students participated in YouthForce NOLA career-connected learning opportunities, including internships, soft skills learning, and technical training that led to credentials and college credits. Career-connected learning equips New Orleans public school students with the skills and know-how they need to take charge of their futures and successfully navigate their next steps in life.

YouthForce NOLA granted $1.6M to public school partners, training providers, and community organizations to advance career-connected learning. This funding helps prepare students through career exploration and the development of soft as well as technical skills. YouthForce NOLA’s training providers are News Orleans Career Center, GEMS Gateway EMS Training, NOVAC which provides digital media education, and Operation Spark, specializing in software training.

“In 2024, YouthForce NOLA made tremendous strides to advance career-connected learning in New Orleans and across the state,” said Cate Swinburn, CEO. “We are grateful to all those who bring career-connected learning to life and are thrilled to celebrate the work of students, families, educators, training providers, employers, and policymakers. In 2025, we aim to have seventeen percent of the graduating class earn an industry based credential and seven percent of the class participate in our YouthForce NOLA Internship program, in addition to nearly three thousand high schoolers expanding their soft skills. We are also excited to celebrate our tenth anniversary!”

Through YouthForce NOLA programs, the City of New Orleans pulls together as a team with local professionals contributing 24,478 hours to engage directly with students to explore careers and gain work experience.

The number of credentials earned by young people in 2024 through YouthForce NOLA programs increased by 74% compared with 2023 as students earned 975 credentials in 2024 in fields like carpentry, engineering, graphic design, IT, nursing, and software development. YouthForce alumni who secured a credential earn $16.40 an hour which is more than those without credentials earn, resulting in an additional $2,080 annually.

“Alumni from across the YouthForce NOLA network are working in our region’s many high-wage – and high-demand – career fields: healthcare, digital media/IT, construction trades and engineering, and business services,” said Swinburn. “We are thrilled to report that 97% of YouthForce NOLA alumni continued into higher education and/or obtained a job after completing one or more career-connected learning opportunities, and those who are working are out-earning their peers.”

The success of YouthForce NOLA is also measured by public school participation, with nearly all New Orleans public high schools (97%) partnering with YouthForce NOLA to expand career-connected learning opportunities for their students. In addition, every one of YouthForce NOLA’s open-enrollment public high school partners attended the 2024 Career Expo, YouthForce NOLA’s signature career exposure event where thousands of students build professional networks meeting professionals from over 70 regional businesses.

Louisiana policymakers provided $2M in funding for apprenticeships and internships in 2024 helping to connect local leaders in business with education and training providers to design programs that have a positive impact on both students and the business ecosystem in New Orleans. Approximately 1 in 6 public high school juniors applied for the YouthForce NOLA’s paid summer internships. These internships help enhance workforce productivity, increase employment rates, and make the Greater New Orleans region more competitive when it comes to attracting investments in the local economy.

Ninety-seven percent of YouthForce NOLA alumni enrolled in higher education and/or secured a job. By providing New Orleans public school students the opportunities to increase their skills in the real world, they are better able to achieve real life success.

“Alumni share the confidence they have in their plans and their ability to navigate the world of work, the strength of their networks, and a commitment to New Orleans,” said Swinburn. “Far too often, young people here don’t see a future for themselves in New Orleans; the YouthForce NOLA network helps open their eyes and reassess their options here at home.”

Young people in New Orleans are eager to make informed decisions about their futures. YouthForce NOLA increases options, opportunities, and prosperity for New Orleans youth and helps reimagine the high school experience.