Youngest Female Certified Financial Planner in La. Announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Highland Wealth Management is pleased to announce that financial advisor, Elizabeth Kharoba, has earned her Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) certification. Upon her designation, Kharobabecame the youngest female CFP® professional in the state of Louisiana, the second youngest CFP® professional in Louisiana and the 118th youngest female CFP® professional.

Administered by the CFP® Board, the CFP® certification is widely regarded as the gold standard in financial planning, offering clients a higher level of trust, credibility and validation.

Despite the challenges of earning her CFP® at such a young age, Kharoba’s driving force in her success has been the opportunity to do good in her community.

“Growing up in Louisiana, I’ve seen firsthand how a lack of financial literacy can prevent individuals from achieving financial success,” said Kharoba. “For me, financial planning is more than a career – it’s an opportunity to help shape financial legacies that last for generations.”

Kharoba aims to build strategic and impactful financial plans for individuals and businesses in her community and eventually hopes to model after her own mentors, serving as a resource for young advisors and helping to develop highly skilled financial planners.

“We are extremely proud of Elizabeth on her accomplishment,” said Gavin Filasek, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor with Highland Wealth Management. “She has been an amazing addition to our firm and a great asset to our clients through her wealth of knowledge and service minded attitude.”

About Highland Wealth Management

Highland Wealth Management positions itself as a leading multi-generational financial advisory firm, offering customized investment and insurance strategies designed to support a fulfilling life after retirement. With more than 100 years of combined experience, the team provides personalized solutions that go beyond traditional financial planning.

The firm specializes in guiding clients across generations and industries, helping them achieve both financial goals and personal aspirations. Its approach emphasizes strong client relationships and comprehensive planning services, including retirement planning, investment management, and strategic tax planning.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important.

With nearly $700 billion of total assetsi being managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, and $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.

Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries.

Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with “Advisor” in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.