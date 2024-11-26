Young Leadership Council 2025 Role Model Nominations Open

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young Leadership Council (YLC) is accepting nominations for the 2025 Role Model Series and Awards. The YLC Role Model Series and Awards recognizes New Orleans’ most inspirational and distinguished leaders. Nominations are open to the public and close on Jan. 8, 2025 at 5 p.m. CST.

“YLC’s Role Model program celebrates the efforts of local leaders making critical contributions to the community,” said Liz Waller, Vice President of Leadership for YLC, “They serve as exemplary icons for future generations. Nominating someone is an opportunity to recognize and appreciate a changemaker for their meaningful work.”

YLC takes the time each year to assemble a committee consisting of YLC members, Board of Directors, Alumni, and past Role Model Award recipients. After careful consideration, the honorees are chosen based on significant contributions to their field of work and New Orleans. Notably, a person can only receive the honor of YLC Role Model once in their lifetime.

The YLC Role Model Awards program expanded in 2023 into a full spectrum leadership development and learning program where young professionals engage with and learn key skills from the esteemed class. Through the Role Model Series, honorees are invited to participate in YLC events throughout the year to share their skills, passions, and successes with YLC members.

As a culmination of this series and an homage to the roots of the program, the YLC community comes together to celebrate the Role Models at the annual Role Model Awards Evening hosted in the fall 2025.

To learn more about YLC, view a list of past Role Model Award recipients, and nominate a Role Model visit https://www.ylcnola.org/ylc-role-models.