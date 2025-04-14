Young Entrepreneurs Academy Names President

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR) proudly announces the appointment of Cason E. “Casey” O’Banion as its new President, effective April 14, 2025. O’Banion receives the leadership reins from YEA BR founders, Deborah Sternberg and Michael Roth, who are moving to New York to be closer to family. With a dynamic background in entrepreneurship, education, and community engagement, O’Banion brings to the role a powerful blend of strategic leadership and creative vision to the organization at a pivotal moment in its growth.

In his most recent roles as Director of Business Retention and Expansion and subsequently, Director of Entrepreneurship at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), O’Banion supported more than thirty expansion projects annually as well as the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. O’Banion also serves as an adjunct writing instructor at LSU and is a published author.

Sternberg shared, “I’m appreciative to the greater Baton Rouge community for its tremendous support of Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge over the past seven years. What started as a vision has evolved into over 120 new companies filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, creating opportunities for business-minded high school students across the nine-parish region. I am thrilled to see our shared vision come this far and am grateful to pass the torch to YEA BR’s president, Casey O’Banion. Casey is a capable entrepreneurial leader who I am confident will lead this organization to new heights.”

Lori Melancon, President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), praised both the selection and the ongoing collaboration between YEA BR and BRAC, saying, “Casey has been an important player in strengthening Baton Rouge’s entrepreneurial infrastructure. We are excited to see him bring that same energy and innovation to YEA BR. BRAC looks forward to continued partnership with Casey in his new role as we work together to foster a thriving startup culture from the classroom to the boardroom.”

O’Banion succeeds Sternberg in a role designed to shape the next chapter of YEA BR’s story—one that includes expanding community partnerships, deepening educational impact, and ensuring long-term sustainability through strategic fundraising.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role and carry forward the vision of our founders, Deborah and Michael,” said O’Banion. “I look forward to deepening our industry partnerships and making a meaningful impact for the students we serve and the Capital Region. Creating opportunities that empower the next generation has been a North Star throughout my career, and I am excited to continue that journey with YEA BR!”

About Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge

Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR) is a transformative, hands-on program that equips high school students with the tools, mentorship, and experience to launch their own businesses. In partnership with the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business, students spend an academic year learning how to develop business ideas based on their passions, write business plans, pitch to judges for seed funding, and launch their startups. By immersing students in the entire entrepreneurial process, YEA BR is cultivating future business leaders and changemakers in the Capital Region. YEA BR is made possible through broad support from the business community and individual sponsors. The program was created through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development, and LSU.