You Can Now Keep Your Laptops in Carry-Ons During TSA Screening

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — As the busy holiday season approaches next month and Super Bowl LIX draws near in February, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) are gearing up for increased passenger traffic with new innovations, including advanced security equipment, according to a press release sent by MSY Airport.

To enhance efficiency and reduce wait times, TSA is installing 11 new automated screening lanes (ASLs) equipped with Computed Tomography (CT) scanners at the airport checkpoint. This installation, which began several months ago, will ultimately add two extra lanes during the peak Super Bowl departure period, increasing the total from 15 to 17 lanes.

Travelers are encouraged to learn about the new CT scanners, which provide clear 3-D images of carry-on bags, similar to medical CT imaging. The ASLs feature several advancements, allowing multiple passengers to place their bags in bins simultaneously while empty bins return automatically for reuse.

Importantly, in the new ASL lanes, passengers can keep their laptops inside their carry-ons during screening, along with compliant liquids, gels, and aerosol bags. This change aims to streamline the security process, making it quicker and more convenient for travelers while maintaining high safety standards.