YLC Highlights 40 Years of Leadership Impact. Photo provided by Allison Hotard, Youth Leadership Council.

NEW ORLEANS — The Young Leadership Council (YLC) is marking its 40th anniversary with a yearlong series of events highlighting the organization’s role in developing business, nonprofit and civic leaders across the New Orleans area.

The anniversary includes a “Where Are They Now?” social media campaign featuring YLC alumni and a new Summer Leadership Series connecting current and prospective members with alumni whose careers have been shaped by the organization.

“We believe that when young professionals get involved with YLC, they develop the leadership skills, relationships, and confidence they need to make a lasting impact on our community,” said Allison Hotard, executive director of the Young Leadership Council. “While YLC has a long history of projects that have strengthened New Orleans, our 40th Anniversary is really about celebrating the people behind those accomplishments.”

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Hotard said the anniversary programming was designed to demonstrate the organization’s long-term impact on the region’s leadership pipeline.

Leadership Series Highlights Alumni Impact

The inaugural Summer Leadership Series, held June 25, featured Karen Kearney of Georges Media Group, Latrice Sampson Richards of Sampson Therapeutic Services, Aimee Quirk of Ochsner Health and Amy Boyle Collins of Gambel Communications and Beignet Fest.

L-R: Karen Kearney of Georges Media Group, Amy Boyle Collins of Gambel Communications and Beignet Fest, Aimee Quirk of Ochsner Health, and Latrice Sampson Richards of Sampson Therapeutic Services. Photo provided by Youth Leadership Council.

The four panelists were selected because they represented different career paths while sharing a common experience said Hotard.

“As we celebrate 40 years, it felt like the perfect time to highlight the lasting impact YLC has had on generations of leaders,” she said. “YLC helped shape the leaders they are today. Their stories demonstrated that leadership can look different for everyone, but service, collaboration, and community involvement remain at the heart of success.”

Hotard said one of the biggest themes to emerge from the discussion was that leadership is built through service.

“The panelists spoke about stepping outside of their comfort zones, saying yes to opportunities, building meaningful relationships, and learning to lead alongside others,” she said. “As one panelist put it, ‘YLC is an apprenticeship for New Orleans’ next leaders.’ That sentiment perfectly captured the spirit of the evening.”

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The series continued July 16 with a business-focused discussion at The Shop’s new location on South Rampart Street featuring Kathy Hebert, founder and CEO of KRH Consulting, and Dan Forman, co-founder and CEO of NOLA Detox and Recovery. Hotard said both alumni credited their YLC experiences with laying the foundation for their careers.

“Their stories echoed many of the themes from the first panel, particularly that YLC teaches leadership skills that participants often cannot learn anywhere else,” she said. “Kathy shared that serving as YLC Treasurer gave her a strong understanding of nonprofit accounting, knowledge that ultimately became the foundation of her consulting business. Dan reflected on leading Wednesday at the Square after Hurricane Katrina and explained how the experience strengthened his sales and relationship-building skills as he went door-to-door meeting with businesses throughout the community.”

Civic Leadership Takes Center Stage

The final Summer Leadership Series event, scheduled for Aug. 21, will focus on civic leadership. The discussion will feature YLC alumni Joe Giarrusso III, deputy mayor and chief administrative officer for the City of New Orleans; Alyssa Rambeau, director of the City of New Orleans Department of Finance; Kevin Ferguson, chief of staff for the City of New Orleans; and New Orleans City Councilmember Aimee McCarron. Sayde Finkel, senior director of public policy and special projects, will moderate the panel.

Hotard said the Aug. 21 discussion will examine how leadership skills developed through YLC translate into public service.

“Attendees can expect an engaging conversation about leadership in government, the importance of civic engagement, and how YLC continues to prepare leaders who are committed to serving New Orleans,” she said.

YLC Anniversary Celebration Continues

The anniversary events are intended not only to celebrate YLC’s history but also to encourage the next generation of professionals to become involved.

“As Executive Director, I spend much of my time talking with young professionals about the value of becoming involved with YLC,” said Hotard. “For our 40th Anniversary, I wanted prospective members to hear those stories directly from the people who experienced them. Nothing is more powerful than hearing someone explain how YLC changed the trajectory of their life and career.”

The anniversary celebration will culminate with the YLC 40th Reunion, presented by EisnerAmper, on Oct. 8 at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute.

“We look forward to welcoming approximately 300 alumni, members, and friends as we celebrate four decades of developing New Orleans’ next generation of leaders,” Hotard said.