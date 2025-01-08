“Y’all Aboard”: Gulf Coast Rail Receives $21 Million in Grant Funding for Passenger Rail Between New Orleans and Mobile

NEW ORLEANS – Senator Roger Wicker’s (R-MS) office announced on Monday that the Federal Railroad Administration has awarded $21,117,115 in Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant funding to Amtrak for the restoration of intercity passenger rail service with two daily roundtrips along the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Mobile. The grant will support the operating cost of Amtrak services returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“This is great news for Mississippi,” Senator Wicker said. “Gulf Coast Rail is an investment in the future of our state. This grant will help with operational costs, ultimately reconnecting communities and ensuring that Mississippians have access to reliable transportation.”

Senator Wicker has been a strong advocate for restoring passenger rail service to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He has worked to unite federal, state, and local officials in support of investments along the southern rail corridor and to address regulatory concerns related to the restoration of passenger service.

- Sponsors -

“This substantial award represents a historic moment in our effort to restore passenger rail service to communities along the Gulf Coast,” said Knox Ross, Chair of the Southern Rail Commission in response to Senator Wicker’s announcement. “The grant allocation will supplement costs associated with the operation of two daily roundtrip services for the first three years of service. As a result, communities spanning Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama will benefit from increased mobility and connectivity.”

Ross said the $21 million grant allocation is not just a win for passenger rail service, but a win for the communities, economies, and countless residents and visitors across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

“The Southern Rail Commission is extremely grateful for our partners, especially Sen. Roger Wicker and his dedicated staff, who have championed the establishment of the R&E program, in addition to their continuous advocacy for passenger rail development and funding,” said Ross. “Additionally, the SRC is grateful for the work by Transportation for America in steering the formation of the R&E program. This milestone would not be possible without their continued commitment to passenger rail service restoration and expansion.”

Created by Congress in 1982, the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) was designed to engage and inform public and private rail interests to support and influence Southeast rail initiatives. The SRC is led by governor-appointed commissioners from Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, and promotes the safe, reliable and efficient movement of people and goods to enhance economic development along rail corridors; provides transportation choices; and facilitates emergency evacuation routes.

In addition to Amtrak’s passenger rail lines, Louisiana has six Class I railroads that span over 3,000 miles and New Orleans is the only place in the country where six Class I railroads converge with a deepwater seaport. Louisiana’s Class I Rail Operators are BNSF Railway Company, Canadian National, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Both industrial and passenger rail services and networks in Louisiana make the state much more attractive as a place to work, invest, and live. The state’s mostly flat geography offers means rail infrastructure does not require mountainous operations or stiff grades. This saves railroads from having to build and maneuver through complex operations.