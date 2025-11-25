Xstrataflo Marks 14 Years With New Subsidiary Launch

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Nov. 30 marks fourteen years in business for Xstrataflo, formerly known as Kerry Consulting Group. Xstrataflo is a management consulting company focused on helping organizations grow through its consulting division. It also serves as the parent company of subsidiaries Java Drip and Xstrataflo Assets.

Owners John R. Kerry and Sebastian Fragoso are launching a new subsidiary, Xstrataflo Global, as part of the company’s 14th year celebration and expansion. Kerry is President and Chief Operating Officer, an Army veteran, and author of the new book Rise | Win | Lose, while Fragoso serves as Executive Vice President.

Xstrataflo supports clients across a wide range of industries that include small businesses such as restaurants, salons, legal firms, and medical practices, as well as government offices and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. The company’s name reflects the foundation of its mission.

“We chose the name Xstrataflo because it represents what we deliver for our clients,” John R. Kerry said. “X stands for identifying the X factor that makes a company special. Strata, a scientific term, means foundation; thus, it refers to building a strong and reliable foundation for our clients. Flo represents improving operational flow and increasing cash flow. Together, these elements define how we help our clients grow.”

As Xstrataflo celebrates 14 years in business, the company is actively connecting with business owners and beginning to onboard new clients for 2026.