Xavier University Announces Board of Trustees Members

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Xavier University of Louisiana, the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university and a prominent New Orleans-based institution known for producing top graduates in STEM and health sciences, has announced the outcome of its Board of Trustees election. Xavier University has re-elected three members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms and is welcoming three new trustees. The Trustees will help guide the university’s mission to serve more than 3,300 students and advance its national leadership in higher education.

Re-elected to the Xavier University Board of Trustees for three-year terms:

Dr. Michelle Detwiler

Sr. Jane Nesmith, S.B.S.

Ms. Carita Walker ’93

Newly elected members:

- Sponsors -

Ms. Teal Holden, ex officio, as President of the National Alumni Association, for a two-year term

Dr. Celeste Player, for a three-year term

Mr. Thomas Rosenfield, for a three-year term

Ms. Holden ’02 is the Senior Vice President of Memorial Hermann Health System in Ambulatory Services, Post-Acute Care & Community Health. Ms. Holden holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Xavier, an MSHA in Healthcare Finance from Houston Baptist University, and an MBA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas.

Dr. Player ’99 is the president of EviCore by Evernorth, a medical benefit management firm of 5,000 employees. Prior to 2024, she served as Senior Vice President at Express Scripts. She holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier.

Mr. Rosenfield is the President of HillStaffer, LLC in Washington, D.C., and Operating Partner of Harmony Asset Management. He holds a B.A. from Haverford College and a J.D. from Tulane School of Law.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

At the summer meeting, the Board also re-elected:

Mr. Justin Augustine III to serve as Chair

Dr. Derek Robinson ‘98 as Vice Chair

Mr. James Mitchell as Vice Chair

Dr. Jennifer Goldsmith Adams as Board Secretary

“As a product of Xavier, I understand the transformative power of a Xavier education,” Augustine said. “This group of outstanding leaders has committed to serving the university to ensure that it remains strong and relevant to the promotion of a more just and humane society and to ensure that every Xavier student is prepared to assume roles of leadership and service in a global society.”

Trustees continuing their terms include Ms. Alexandra Fell Allen, Sr. Amelia Breton S.B.S., Dr. Richard Gilder, Sr. Stephanie Henry S.B.S., Mr. Gladstone Jones, The Honorable Ivan L.R. Lemelle, Ms. Suzanne Malveaux, Ms. Claudia Marmolejo, Mr. Meredith Marshall, Mr. Lyon Polk, Mr. James Swanson, Ms. Angela Vallot and Mr. Joseph West. Xavier President Reynold Verret serves as an ex-officio member of the Board.

- Sponsors -

Xavier University Board of Trustees Accomplishments

In 2023, Xavier’s Board of Trustees received the prestigious John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership in recognition of its strategic initiatives aimed at improving student success, academic excellence, and institutional advancement.

The Board established the Board of Trustees Scholarship, awarded to incoming freshmen based on academic merit and leadership potential. The scholarship typically covers full tuition, fees, and room and board, underscoring the board’s commitment to accessibility and student success.

During Dr. Norman C. Francis’s presidency from 1968 to 2015—a period overseen by the board—the university saw a tripling of enrollment to over 3,000 students, growth of the endowment from under $20 million to more than $160 million, and a major expansion of campus facilities from just a handful of buildings to 16 permanent structures across 63 acres.

In 2024, the Board approved a strategic partnership with Ochsner Health to launch the Xavier–Ochsner College of Medicine in New Orleans. This groundbreaking initiative positions Xavier among the nation’s few historically Black colleges and universities with a medical school and supports its legacy of producing top medical professionals.

Role of the Xavier University of Louisiana Board of Trustees

The Xavier University of Louisiana Board of Trustees serves as the university’s governing body. It is responsible for setting policies that guide the university’s strategic direction and operations, approving budgets, and overseeing the institution’s financial health and long-term sustainability.

The Board hires and evaluates the President of the university and ensures that Xavier’s mission as a historically Black and Catholic institution is upheld. It also oversees major decisions such as campus development, academic programs, and significant partnerships or investments, while safeguarding the university’s assets and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.

About Xavier University of Louisiana

On the cusp of celebrating its first 100 years of service, Xavier University of Louisiana remains America’s only historically Black and Catholic University and is ranked among the top HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation. Recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences, Xavier has historically produced more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is among the country’s top producers of African American pharmacists.

Established in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has since expanded its programs in nearly every industry, including the arts, sciences, business, education, pharmacy, and political science. Xavier students receive an unparalleled experience that combines traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities, and life experiences, all while collaborating with world-renowned faculty and subject experts.

The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, developing all who choose to learn at the institution into the next generation of leaders and agents of positive change. Blessed with a mission to promote a more just and humane society, Xavier leads the way to a brighter future for all.

For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.XULA.edu.