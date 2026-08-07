Xavier Rises in LinkedIn HBCU Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana ranks No. 8 among the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities for long-term career success in LinkedIn’s 2026 Top Colleges rankings, moving up one spot from No. 9 last year.

The rankings are based on millions of data points from LinkedIn members, with an emphasis on how graduates fare in the workforce rather than traditional measures such as admissions selectivity or institutional prestige.

LinkedIn evaluates colleges across five areas: job placement, internships and recruiter demand, career success, network strength and knowledge breadth. The analysis includes whether recent graduates enter full-time employment or graduate school, complete internships and attract recruiter interest, as well as alumni entrepreneurship and leadership experience.

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“What makes LinkedIn Top Colleges different is that it’s built on real career outcomes,” said Laura Lorenzetti, vice president and executive editor at LinkedIn. “We can see how graduates build their careers over time, from landing their first jobs to growing their professional networks and advancing into leadership roles.”

Howard University topped the 2026 HBCU ranking, followed by Morehouse College and Spelman College. Xavier was the only Louisiana university among the top 10 HBCUs.

The LinkedIn recognition follows another national ranking for Xavier released days earlier. Forbes ranked Xavier No. 4 among private HBCUs in its inaugural HBCU rankings, which considered measures including graduation rates, graduate earnings, student debt and outcomes for Pell Grant recipients.

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Forbes reported Xavier graduates had median early-career pay of $56,700 and median mid-career pay of $104,100.

Inside LinkedIn’s Ranking Methodology

For job placement, LinkedIn examines the percentage of alumni from the 2020 through 2025 graduating classes who began a full-time job or graduate school program in the same year they graduated. Its internship and recruiter demand measure considers both undergraduate internship participation and recruiter outreach to recent graduates.

The career success measure looks at alumni entrepreneurship and leadership experience, while network strength examines connections among graduates, current students and alumni from different graduating classes. Knowledge breadth considers the range of fields of study and skills represented among recent graduates.

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To be eligible for the rankings, institutions must be U.S.-based, regionally accredited four-year colleges that are actively enrolling first-year students. LinkedIn also requires at least 2,000 alumni represented in its data, including at least 500 who graduated between 2020 and 2025.