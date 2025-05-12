Xavier Raises $2M Including $500K from Magic Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Xavier University of Louisiana announced they raised more than $2 million and counting from its May 9 Centennial Gala which was hosted as part of the University’s 100th-anniversary fête and paid homage to a century of excellence and community impact. The event honored the historic legacy and ongoing contributions of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and President Emeritus Dr. Norman C. Francis, and was hosted by renowned actor and comedian Bill Bellamy with a performance from R&B/Soul legend Jeffrey Osborne.

“When Saint Katharine Drexel founded Xavier University, she dared to imagine a world where education is an instrument of justice, a force for healing, and a path toward leadership for those the world too often overlooks”, explained Xavier President Dr. Reynold Verret. “She planted a seed of hope that has flourished with every generation. We honor the incredible legacy that brings us to this centennial celebration and look ahead. The funds raised through the gala — every gift, every act of generosity — will directly support scholarships, ensuring that more students have access to the education they deserve and the future they dream of.”

One of the most notable contributions came from NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who pledged $500,000 to Xavier in honor of Norman C. Francis, a graduate of Xavier who went on to lead the University for 47 years as president. Under his leadership, Xavier became a leader in sending Black students to medical school, the campus community expanded, enrollment tripled, and the university’s historic legacy began to shape. Dr. Norman C. Francis is celebrated as a trailblazer in education and civil rights who has made profound contributions to the nation.

- Sponsors -

“The mark of a great man and who shows up,” said Magic Johnson in his tribute to Dr. Francis at the Gala. “Because the man that you are, all the great things that you’ve done in your stellar career. And all the people that you helped. You became successful through your great leadership at Xavier… In your honor, I’m going to give Xavier $500,000.”

“Our Centennial Gala was a beautiful success,” said Phillip D. Adams, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “Not just that it honored Xavier’s storied legacy, but that we raised more than $2 million to secure the futures of deserving students who choose a Xavier education. In just 100 years, Xavier has amassed various accolades, solidifying itself as a leader. I’m honored that we have been able to steadily raise necessary scholarship funds, and I look forward to what we can achieve in our next 100 years of excellence.”

Founded in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has made momentous strides in 100 years. It continues to be recognized as a leading undergraduate institution for the formation of Black doctors, a top producer of African American pharmacists, and professionals with graduate degrees in STEM. The university also recently achieved Research Colleges and Universities (RCU) designation in the newly restructured Carnegie classifications for its phenomenal research and engagement initiatives. Moreover, Xavier alumni are walking representations of creating a more just and humane society as many lean towards realizing a better world locally and globally. It is because of these graduates that the university is praised for its impact.

At the root of Xavier’s impact is the enduring vision of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament for educational excellence and social justice, which has prepared this leading HBCU and top Louisiana university for 100 years of good work. The order, founded by Saint Katharine Drexel, changed society by implementing its mission to challenge all forms of racism and other deeply rooted injustices in the world. Establishing a significant university in the Deep South in the 1920s presented numerous challenges, but the Sisters persevered and continue to serve and nurture the university even to this day.

All proceeds from the gala went to support student scholarships. For more information about the Centennial Gala, please visit here and click Gala.

About Xavier University of Louisiana

- Sponsors -

Celebrating its first 100 years of service, Xavier University of Louisiana remains America’s only historically Black and Catholic University. It is ranked among the top HBCUs in the nation and is recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences. Xavier has historically produced more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is among the country’s top producers of African American pharmacists. Established in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has since expanded its programs in nearly every industry, including the arts, sciences, business, education, pharmacy, and political science. Xavier students receive an unbeatable experience of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities, and life experiences, collaborating with world-renowned faculty and topic experts. The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, developing all who choose to learn at the institution into the next generation of leaders and agents of positive change. Blessed with a mission to promote a more just and humane society, Xavier is leading the way to a brighter future for all.