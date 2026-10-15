Xavier Ochsner Medical School Gets Green Light for 2027

NEW ORLEANS – The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine has received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), the accrediting body for U.S. programs granting medical doctorate degrees. With this milestone, the college will begin recruiting students in the coming weeks for its inaugural class of 2027, advancing plans for America’s next historically Black college of medicine.

The approval marks a major step in the multiyear accreditation process. New medical schools typically undergo additional evaluations before receiving full accreditation during their fourth year of operation, which would put Xavier Ochsner on track for full accreditation around 2031.

“This is a historic moment for Xavier University of Louisiana, for New Orleans and for the future of medicine in this nation,” said Reynold Verret, Ph.D., president of Xavier University of Louisiana.

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The college is expected to generate significant economic impact locally and statewide. According to an economic impact analysis by national consulting firm Tripp Umbach, the college’s operations are projected to contribute $152.5 million in economic activity across Louisiana by 2040, including $122 million in New Orleans, while supporting more than 1,185 jobs statewide. The analysis also estimates that physicians trained by the college will contribute an additional $2.9 billion to the U.S. economy by 2040.

Construction activity through 2027 is expected to support 222 direct, indirect and induced jobs statewide, including 178 in New Orleans. Those estimates include construction employment and jobs supported through contractors, vendors and other businesses.

The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine will operate from the 72,000-square-foot Center for Medical Education inside Benson Tower in New Orleans’ growing BioDistrict.

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“Our partnership with Xavier University of Louisiana is grounded in a shared belief that education, opportunity, and service can transform lives and provide our communities stellar healthcare for generations to come,” said Pete November, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. “Today, we celebrate far more than the opening of a college of medicine. Together, we are investing in our communities to drive economic development and create a model of excellence that translates world-class medical education into better health outcomes, greater opportunity, and a lasting legacy of impact for the people and communities we serve.”

Preliminary accreditation follows years of planning and collaboration. The college was formed through a partnership between Xavier and Ochsner in 2024, earned candidate status in October 2025 and hosted an LCME survey visit in June 2026. Following its review, the LCME determined the college had met the requirements for preliminary accreditation, allowing it to start recruiting students for its inaugural class in summer 2027. Applications will be available through the American Medical College Application Service in the coming weeks.

Verret said the new medical school builds on Xavier’s century-long commitment to education and service, with the goal of expanding opportunities for future physicians and improving healthcare in the communities they serve.

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“We are not simply opening the doors of a new medical school; we are expanding who will have the opportunity to become a physician, strengthening the communities those physicians will serve and helping to shape the future of healthcare for generations to come,” he said.

Addressing National Physician Workforce Challenges

The opening of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine brings an HBCU medical school to a region facing significant healthcare workforce challenges. The federal Health Resources and Services Administration projects the United States could face a shortage of more than 141,000 physicians by 2038.

Louisiana is among the states most affected, with 60 of its 64 parishes federally designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). According to Xavier, graduates of HBCU medical schools, which train nearly 70% of the nation’s Black physicians, are more likely to serve communities with the greatest healthcare needs.

The Xavier Ochsner Partnership

The only HBCU college of medicine in the Gulf South and the fifth historically Black medical institution in the nation, the college builds on decades of collaboration between Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health. Previous initiatives include the Ochsner-Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research, Xavier’s Physician Assistant Program and its Genetic Counseling Program.

Xavier, which celebrated its centennial in 2025, brings a century-long history of STEM education and is a leading institution in sending African American students on to medical school. The university was also named a top HBCU by Forbes.

Ochsner brings more than 80 years of experience in healthcare, including more than 60 years of training residents and fellows and 17 years of medical student education. Its flagship hospital, Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans, has been ranked No. 1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for 15 consecutive years.

First- and second-year students will train at the Center for Medical Education in Benson Tower, while third- and fourth-year students will complete clinical clerkships at Ochsner facilities, including Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans, Ochsner Children’s Hospital and Ochsner Baptist.

“Together, we have created a transformational college of medicine where future physician leaders will be prepared to pursue excellence with purpose, embrace innovation, and respond to the evolving needs of patients and our communities,” said Leonardo Seoane, M.D., FACP, president and founding dean of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. “This milestone builds on Xavier University of Louisiana’s incredible legacy of preparing leaders who serve and a history of academic and clinical excellence at Ochsner Health. By bringing together the strengths of two mission-driven institutions, we are creating opportunities for future physicians to make a lasting difference across Louisiana and beyond.”

Growing New Orleans’ BioDistrict

The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine is part of a broader effort to expand New Orleans’ BioDistrict into a hub for medical education, research and biotechnology. BioDistrict leaders have identified the new medical school as one of three major development priorities, alongside Tulane University’s planned $500 million redevelopment of the former Charity Hospital building for education, research and innovation, and LSU Health New Orleans’ pursuit of National Cancer Institute designation.

The district is already home to the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), which supports emerging biotechnology companies, and the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, a collaboration involving Xavier, Ochsner, Tulane and LSU Health New Orleans. The growing concentration of medical schools, hospitals, researchers and biotechnology businesses offers opportunities for further collaboration and strengthen the region’s healthcare and life sciences economy.