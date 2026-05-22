Xavier Names Chief of Staff to Support Strategic Growth

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Ronald M. Carrere, Jr. as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Government & Community Relations, elevating his leadership following his service as Associate Vice President of Government & Community Relations.

In this expanded role, Carrere will serve as a key advisor to President Reynold Verret, helping to advance institutional strategy while overseeing government relations and strengthening partnerships across the local, state, and federal levels. His work will continue to align Xavier’s mission with opportunities that support institutional growth, advocacy, and community impact.

“Ronald is a trusted leader whose deep relationships and strategic vision continue to elevate Xavier’s presence and impact,” Verret said. “This appointment reflects both his contributions and the important role he will play in advancing the university’s mission.”

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Carrere: Background and Regional Impact

Since joining Xavier in 2024, Carrere has led efforts to enhance the university’s engagement with public officials, agencies, and community stakeholders. His leadership has contributed to expanding Xavier’s influence while fostering collaborations that support the university’s mission to promote a more just and humane society.

Carrere brings more than 20 years of experience across higher education, banking, public service, and nonprofit leadership. Prior to Xavier, he served as Vice President of Development at Liberty Bank & Trust, where he led development strategy and supported real estate and commercial lending initiatives.

Throughout his career, he has been involved in structuring more than $150 million in residential, construction, and commercial loans, advancing economic development efforts in the region. His earlier career includes service with the City of New Orleans, where he worked in workforce and economic development, supporting business growth and serving as a liaison between government and the private sector.

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Carrere holds a Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development from Tulane University and bachelor’s degrees in finance and business administration from the University of New Orleans. He has also completed executive leadership programs through the Harvard Kennedy School and the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute, among others.

Carrere’s commitment to civic engagement is reflected in his extensive board leadership. He serves as Board Chair of DePaul Community Health Services and the Urban League of Louisiana and holds additional leadership and advisory roles with organizations including the Amistad Research Center and City Year New Orleans.

A native of New Orleans, Carrere brings a deep connection to the city and its communities, a perspective that continues to shape his leadership and commitment to advancing opportunity through Xavier’s mission.

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“Serving as Chief of Staff to President Verret at Xavier University of Louisiana is both an honor and a meaningful responsibility at this stage of my career,” Carrere said. “Xavier’s legacy of academic excellence, faith, and service makes this opportunity especially significant, as it allows me to support the continued growth and impact of an institution that has developed generations of leaders.”