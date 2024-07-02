Xavier Names AVP of Government and Community Relations

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Ronald M. Carrere Jr. associate vice president of government and community relations. He will coordinate government affairs, community outreach, strategic partnerships, and the Hope Revitalization Corporation.

He is a native of New Orleans and holds degrees in business administration and finance, specializing in real estate finance, from the University of New Orleans. He also completed his master’s degree in sustainable real estate development at Tulane University. He is an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School’s Art and Practice of Leadership Development, the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum, the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute, the Loyola Institute of Politics, and the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute.

Before the promotion, Carrere served as the interim executive director of the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute. He has served as the vice president of development at Liberty Bank & Trust. Before transitioning to the private sector, he worked for the City of New Orleans in the Workforce Development and Economic Development departments.

“I am excited to bring my experience in government and community relations to Xavier University as it continues to grow and expand its impact,” said Carrere. “This is a significant opportunity for me to contribute to Xavier’s mission of academic excellence and community service.”

Carrere serves on multiple boards, including the City Year New Orleans Advisory Board, DePaul Community Health Services (Daughters of Charity), and Amistad Research Center. He also acts as vice chair of the HBCU Legacy Bowl Host Committee and senior vice chair of the Urban League of Louisiana Board.

“I am pleased to welcome Ronald Carrere to our leadership team,” said Ron Brade, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Xavier. “His expertise in government and community relations will be invaluable as we strengthen our connections with the community and pursue our strategic goals.”