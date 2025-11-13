Xavier Marks 100 Years with Progress on Medical School

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana marked its 100th anniversary with a major development in medical education as the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine (XOCOM) unveiled its leadership team and announced progress toward accreditation on Nov. 5 during Homecoming week.

The updates were highlighted at the inaugural Dr. J.W. Carmichael Symposium on Nov. 5, which brought together medical professionals and community leaders to discuss the future of healthcare education in the Gulf South. The event also launched the Dr. J.W. Carmichael Jr. Premedical Society, a giving society supporting pre-medical initiatives and mentorship programs for aspiring physicians.

Building the Leadership Team

As part of the Homecoming announcements, XOCOM named several new associate deans to guide its academic, clinical and public health programs, as well as research and student affairs. The new leadership team includes Rajiv Gala, MD, associate dean for education and academic affairs; Brian Moore, MD, FACS, associate dean for clinical affairs; Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, MPH, MMM, FACP, associate dean for health equity and public health; Tamika Webb-Detiege, MD, associate dean for student affairs; Randal (Randy) Langford and Edward Phillips, co-associate deans for finance and administration; and Nneka Ifejika, MD, MPH, and Kaneisha Bailey Akinpelumi, PhD, interim associate deans for research.

- Sponsors -

The announcement also included the formation of XOCOM’s Faculty Assembly, the college’s primary body for shared governance. The new academic structure encompasses more than 200 faculty members from Xavier University and Ochsner Health, organized through key standing committees — including Admissions, Curriculum, Faculty Appointments and Promotions, and Faculty Steering — that will shape XOCOM’s academic and research priorities.

Advancing Toward Accreditation

XOCOM has achieved candidate status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), the accrediting body for MD-degree programs in the United States. The designation allows the college to move forward with an on-site survey visit at its Benson Tower location within BioDistrict New Orleans, a major step toward preliminary accreditation. Once fully accredited, XOCOM will become the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South and just the fifth allopathic HBCU medical school in the nation.

To support its expanding operations, XOCOM has also established an Office of Community Empowerment, hired a chief of staff and management team, and formed a marketing and communications division — key steps in building the administrative and community infrastructure needed for a 21st-century medical institution.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

The partnership between Xavier University and Ochsner Health, XOCOM is designed to expand medical education opportunities and strengthen diversity in the healthcare workforce. Founding Dean Dr. Leonardo Seoane said the timing aligns perfectly with the university’s centennial celebration and its century-long mission to prepare African American students for leadership roles in medicine and the sciences.

“As we commemorate Xavier’s Centennial, the founding of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine represents the natural progression of Xavier’s longstanding legacy of excellence in the medical workforce,” Seoane said. “For 100 years, Xavier has been a leader in preparing African American students to pursue advanced degrees in medicine and the sciences. The establishment of XOCOM honors this history and continues Xavier’s mission of promoting a more just and humane society by preparing its students to assume roles of leadership and service.”

A Community-Focused Approach to Medical Education

Seoane said the college’s approach will distinguish itself through early community immersion, an emphasis on health equity, and integration of emerging technologies. When XOCOM opens its doors, it will address long-standing gaps in medical education and increase access for students who have historically faced barriers to entry.

- Sponsors -

“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on the responsibilities of physicians to listen to the communities they serve and contribute to the betterment of society,” Seoane said. “We plan to embed students into community clinics as soon as possible in their training, providing them with a longitudinal experience in the communities they will serve.”

He added that students will be encouraged to embrace technology and leverage rapidly evolving tools in science and medicine to benefit patients. Seoane said XOCOM will train “physician-scientists” who can conduct research, discover new therapies, and advance healthcare outcomes in the Gulf South and beyond.

The college’s Student Success Center will provide what Seoane described as “360-degree wraparound support” to help students stay on track to graduation. Mentorship from both faculty and Xavier alumni physicians will play a central role, ensuring medical students have the guidance and resources needed to explore specialties and excel in their chosen fields.

Commitment to Health Equity and Workforce Needs

In keeping with Xavier’s commitment to social justice, XOCOM will make health equity and public health integral to its mission and curriculum. “Following in Xavier’s footsteps of building a more just and humane society, XOCOM’s mission is to educate and train physicians who are committed to health equity, innovation and the reimagination of healthcare,” Seoane said.

He noted that the college aims to address the national physician shortage — a challenge underscored by a 2024 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which projects that physician demand will exceed supply by as many as 86,000 doctors by 2036. Louisiana is expected to rank third in the nation for physician shortages by 2030. To that end, XOCOM has appointed an associate dean of health equity and public health to ensure students understand the connection between medicine, community health, and social responsibility.

Seoane called the college’s candidate status “a significant milestone” that validates years of planning and investment. “This recognition affirms the strength of our mission and validates the infrastructure, faculty and curriculum we’ve built to train the next generation of physicians,” he said. “With this achievement, we can now proceed with a survey visit at our BioDistrict New Orleans location, which is the next step toward earning preliminary accreditation.”

Honoring a Legacy of Mentorship and Excellence

The Dr. J.W. Carmichael Symposium and newly formed giving society also pay tribute to one of Xavier’s most influential educators. Dr. J.W. Carmichael founded the university’s pre-medical program and mentored generations of students who went on to become distinguished physicians and healthcare leaders. Kimberly Reese, Xavier’s associate vice president for institutional advancement, said the new premedical society will help sustain that legacy by investing directly in students’ futures.

“The Dr. J.W. Carmichael Jr. Premedical Symposium and the establishment of the new Premedical Society honor one of Xavier’s most distinguished educators,” Reese said. “The new society will serve as both a tribute and a living investment in the future of Xavier’s premedical excellence, strengthening the pathway for talented students who will one day enrich our campus at XOCOM and carry forward Xavier’s legacy of excellence in healthcare.”