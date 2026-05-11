Xavier Celebrates 600 Graduates with Global Catholic Leader

NEW ORLEANS — On May 9, Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) celebrated more than 600 graduates across two ceremonies, welcoming His Eminence Peter Turkson and STEM advocate Calvin Mackie as commencement speakers and honorary degree recipients at the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university.

Cardinal Turkson, one of the most prominent figures in the global Catholic Church, delivered the keynote address and served as celebrant for the Baccalaureate Mass at the undergraduate College of Arts & Sciences ceremony at 1 p.m. on May 9.

Born in Ghana and ordained in 1975, Cardinal Turkson has served at the highest levels of Church leadership, including as the first Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development under Pope Francis, where his work has focused on economic justice, environmental stewardship and human rights. He currently serves as Chancellor of both the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

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Xavier leaders said Cardinal Turkson’s presence at commencement reflects the university’s Catholic identity and its global reach. They said his background in faith, scholarship and service provides an example for graduates as they prepare to enter their professional careers.

Members of the Xavier University of Louisiana Class of 2026 celebrate during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo: Xavier University of Louisiana)

Xavier at a Glance

Xavier University of Louisiana is the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university and is entering its second century with a continued focus on academic performance and mission-driven education. The university is consistently ranked among the top HBCUs in the United States and is widely recognized for its strength in STEM and health sciences, particularly as a leading producer of African American graduates who go on to earn medical degrees. Its College of Pharmacy also ranks among the top institutions nationally for graduating African American pharmacists.

Members of the Xavier University of Louisiana Class of 2026 celebrate during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo: Xavier University of Louisiana)

Founded in 1925 by Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier has expanded its academic offerings over the past century to include programs across the arts, sciences, business, education, pharmacy and political science. The university emphasizes a curriculum that combines classroom instruction with research, service-learning and applied experience, supported by faculty with national and international expertise. The institution’s academic model is designed to prepare graduates for professional careers while reinforcing its broader mission focused on service and leadership.