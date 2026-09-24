NEW ORLEANS — WYES will host its fourth annual Morgus Madness Halloween celebration, presented by Keesler Federal, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at WYES, 916 Navarre Ave., New Orleans. The event will feature mad science, live music, costumes, food, drinks and Morgus-themed entertainment.

Inspired by Morgus the Magnificent, the longtime New Orleans television character, the Halloween celebration brings the spirit of the legendary mad scientist back to life for a night of entertainment and fundraising. Tickets are $50 in advance and are available at wyes.org/events and $70 at the door.

WYES to Host 4th Annual Morgus Madness. Photo provided by WYES.

A fixture on New Orleans television beginning in 1959, Morgus the Magnificent was created and portrayed by the late Sid Noel Rideau, who died in 2020. His daughter, Natalie Rideau, will once again join WYES for this year’s celebration, continuing the legacy of her father’s character.

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The evening will include a live performance by The Consortium of Genius, the mad science-themed rock band known for turning the stage into a laboratory of musical mayhem. The $50 ticket includes food, beer and wine, with bites from a lineup of local restaurants and businesses including Mandina’s Restaurant, Russell’s Marina Grill, Liuzza’s by The Track, Lucky Dogs, Swiss Confectionery, Theo’s Pizza and more.

Photo provided by WYES.

Guests are encouraged to dress as a mad scientist, monster, television character or another costume of their choice. The costume contest begins at 8:00 p.m., with prizes awarded in three categories: Best Morgus Show Character, Best Couple and Most Creative Homemade Costume.

Morgus Madness VIP Table Experience

Photo provided by WYES.

The VIP Table Experience brings the party to Studio A. A reserved table for eight is $1,200 and includes a specially curated menu from Katie’s Restaurant, drinks from Dorignac’s, and music from DJ Chrisstastic with Beat Mixers Ent. in a dedicated VIP space separate from the main performance area.

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WYES will also air two episodes of MORGUS PRESENTS on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:00 p.m., with a repeat Saturday, Oct. 31, at 9:00 p.m. on WYES-TV.