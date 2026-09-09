WWL-TV Names New News Director

NEW ORLEANS – WWL-TV, TEGNA Inc.’s CBS affiliate in New Orleans, has named experienced TEGNA newsroom leader Ashley Talley as the station’s news director. Talley will guide WWL’s newsroom forward as the station launches new morning and evening show teams.

Talley has served in several TEGNA newsrooms, most recently as news director of WZZM, the company’s ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids. During her time with TEGNA, Talley also served as interim news director at WOI in Des Moines and interim news manager at both WGRZ in Buffalo and KSDK in St. Louis.

Talley brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, including serving as enterprise executive producer at WRAL in Raleigh, news director at WMBF in Myrtle Beach, and assistant news director at WCTI in eastern North Carolina. She is a recipient of multiple Emmy awards and a national Edward R. Murrow award.

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“Ashley’s experience across several TEGNA stations makes her exactly the right leader to guide the WWL newsroom forward,” said Tod Smith, president and general manager at WWL. “This newsroom is in a moment of transition, and we’re confident her leadership is exactly what it needs to move forward, continuing to provide the New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana communities trusted journalism they can rely on.”

“I’ve been fortunate to lead several of TEGNA’s many award-winning newsrooms,” Talley said. “WWL has incredible talent and a deep connection to the community it serves. I’m looking forward to working with the team at WWL to shape the station’s future, and to bring trusted local journalism to our audiences.”

Talley earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Brown University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.