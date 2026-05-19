WWII Museum to Host Memorial Day Commemoration

NEW ORLEANS — The National WWII Museum will host its annual Memorial Day commemoration on May 25, honoring U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service, while also highlighting expanded access initiatives for active-duty service members and their families.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center and will feature a mix of ceremonial tributes, musical performances and personal reflections. Programming includes performances by the Victory Belles and the American Legion Post 377 band, as well as a POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony conducted by the Civil Air Patrol’s Louisiana Wing.

Remarks will be delivered by Gold Star Family member Terry Savage, whose son, U.S. Army combat medic Specialist Brian “Alex” Vaughn, was killed in Ramadi, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.

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The commemoration comes as the museum continues its participation in the Blue Star Museums program, a nationwide initiative offering free admission to current military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. The program allows admission for service members and up to five family members with valid military identification, including active-duty, National Guard and Reserve personnel.

Participating visitors also receive complimentary access to select museum experiences, including the “Beyond All Boundaries” 4D film and the Freedom Theater.

The Blue Star Museums initiative is part of a broader partnership network designed to expand cultural access for military families during peak travel months, aligning with the museum’s mission to preserve and share the legacy of World War II and its enduring impact.

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WWII Museum – Economic Impact

Beyond its educational mission, The National WWII Museum has evolved into one of New Orleans’ largest cultural tourism anchors, contributing more than $2.7 billion in economic impact to the city since 2000 while drawing millions of out-of-state visitors.

The Memorial Day event is supported in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.