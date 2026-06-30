WWII Museum Offers July Discount for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS — Throughout July 2026, The National WWII Museum is offering Louisiana residents half-price general admission throughout July 2026. Ranked as the top attraction in New Orleans by Tripadvisor, the Museum includes immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences and an expansive collection of artifacts and personal accounts.

To receive the Louisiana Residents Month discount, visitors must present a valid Louisiana state ID at the museum’s ticketing counter between July 1 and July 31. For an additional fee, visitors also can purchase tickets that include Beyond All Boundaries, the museum’s newly remastered 4D film about World War II, or the Freedom Theater experience, , which explores what was at stake during World War II and the meaning of the Allied victory. The 50% discount is limited to four admissions per ID. Tickets also may be purchased online.

Louisiana residents also can take advantage of discounted summer rates at The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, the official hotel of The National WWII Museum. Located in the Arts & Warehouse District, the hotel is connected to the museum experience with World War II-era-inspired guest rooms and suites, dining options, and meeting and event spaces. In recognition of the museum’s 26th anniversary, discounted rooms are available throughout the summer, with rates starting at $125 per night. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply.

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July Events and Exhibits at The WWII Museum

The WWII Museum will mark the Fourth of July as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary observance with a variety of activities related to the World War II era. Families can create birthday cards for the United States during Storytime at the Museum, featuring the book Happy Birthday to You! by Dr. Seuss. The Victory Belles vocal trio will present a free performance, and customized dog tag stations will be available throughout the campus. The American Sector Restaurant & Bar and Rosie’s on the Roof also will offer holiday food and drink specials, and guests at Rosie’s can watch the riverfront fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Two temporary exhibitions will be on display during July. Created by the museum and currently on view in the Joe W. and Dorothy D. Brown Foundation Special Exhibit Gallery, Come Back Fighting: USS New Orleans at War chronicles the history of the USS New Orleans (CA-32) and its crew during World War II. Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin and the Art of War, opening July 16 in the Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall, examines the life and work of American cartoonist Bill Mauldin. The exhibition follows his career from his early work through the front lines of World War II and into the postwar decades, highlighting his depictions of war through cartoons and illustrations.

In addition to the special exhibitions, the museum offers several other visitor experiences related to World War II. The WWII Motor Pool is a workshop dedicated to restoring and preserving the museum’s collection of World War II aircraft, boats, tanks, vehicles and other large artifacts. Located inside the John E. Kushner Restoration Pavilion, the WWII Motor Pool includes an observation area where visitors can watch museum staff and volunteers restore the vehicles and machinery.

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The John E. Kushner Restoration Pavilion also houses several World War II artifacts, including the museum’s patrol torpedo boat, PT-305. Visitors can take a guided below-deck tour of PT-305, where museum guides explain the vessel’s wartime service while leading guests through its deck and interior spaces.

The museum also offers guided tours of its exhibits. The Museum Highlights tour provides an overview of many of the museum’s best-known galleries in approximately two hours. The Home Front tour focuses on the Arsenal of Democracy exhibit, while the Europe & Pacific tour follows American service members through both theaters of World War II in the Campaigns of Courage pavilion. Each guided tour lasts about two hours.