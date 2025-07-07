WWII Museum Offers Half-Price Admission

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Throughout July 2025, The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced general admission to Louisiana residents — the perfect opportunity for local visitors to beat the summer heat and see what’s new or discover this world-renowned institution for the first time. Ranked as the top attraction in New Orleans by Tripadvisor and among National Geographic’s Best of the World cultural destinations, the Museum is a must-see for history lovers of all ages and backgrounds, bringing history to life through immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and an expansive collection of artifacts and personal accounts.

Two limited-time special exhibitions will be on display throughout the month of July. “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II” honors the significant role millions of Black servicemembers and Home Front workers played in securing Allied victory, even as they faced discrimination in their fight for a “Double Victory” against fascism abroad and racism at home.

On display in the Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall, Fighting for the Right to Fight is presented in honor of Corporal Warren J. Donald, Sr. by the Arnold Donald Family and on display in New Orleans thanks to additional support from Dr. Bobby and Mrs. Lori Kent Savoie and Timber and Peggy Floyd. In the Joe W. and Dorothy D. Brown Foundation Special Exhibit Gallery, “On American Shores: The Aleutian Islands Campaign“ examines the often-overlooked 1942 Japanese invasion of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and the subsequent efforts to reclaim the only North American soil seized during World War II.

In addition to special exhibits, the Museum offers several new ways to explore the American experience in the war that changed the world, right in your backyard. Opened in March 2024, the Museum’s newly renovated Malcolm S. Forbes Rare and Iconic Artifacts Galleryhighlights more than 50 artifacts from the Museum’s vast collection — both uncommon and seemingly ordinary — that are symbolic of the WWII era. For a limited time, the Forbes Gallery is featuring artifacts from the grand opening of the Museum and from its founder, Stephen Ambrose, to celebrate the institution’s 25th anniversary.

At the heart of the gallery is Voices from the Front, a new interactive experience that helps visitors connect with more than a dozen members of the WWII generation in a high-tech yet personal way. Cutting-edge technology facilitates conversations between museumgoers and veterans, Home Front workers, and other witnesses to the war — even after they are no longer with us to share their firsthand stories.

Guided tours are also available at a discounted rate of $20 throughout the summer (a $10 discount). The Museum Highlights tour allows visitors to experience the best of what the Museum has to offer in only two hours, offering an overview of the Museum’s most impactful and popular galleries.

The Home Front tour tells the story of why the war was fought with an in-depth exploration of the Arsenal of Democracy exhibit, while the Europe & Pacific tour follows American citizen soldiers through each theater of World War II in the immersive Campaigns of Courage pavilion. Each tour lasts approximately two hours.

In order to receive the Louisiana Residents Month discount, visitors must present a valid Louisiana state ID at the Museum’s ticketing counter July 1–31. For an additional fee, visitors can also choose to include the Freedom Theater experience, which explores what was at stake during World War II and the meaning of Allied victory and features a revolving audience platform. The 50 percent discount is limited to four admissions per ID. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

Louisiana residents can make the most of their staycations at The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, the official hotel of The National WWII Museum. Located in the heart of the Arts & Warehouse District, The Higgins Hotel is an extension of the Museum experience replete with era-inspired guest rooms and suites, exceptional dining, and state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces. In honor of the Museum’s 25th anniversary this year, discounted rooms are available throughout the summer, with rates as low as $125 per night (blackout dates and restrictions apply).

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.