WWII Museum Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Events

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In recognition of its 25th anniversary and to highlight the continued importance of its mission, The National WWII Museum will host a slate of celebratory events on its campus and in the City of New Orleans from May 29 to June 7. These events will reflect on the Museum’s achievements over the past two decades and share how the institution plans to expand its efforts over the next decade to educate and inspire audiences for generations to come.

The celebration will recognize the WWII generation and the values they embody, welcoming veterans, Home Front workers and Holocaust survivors to the museum that was built in their honor and remains committed to sharing their stories.

On June 6, 2000, The National D-Day Museum opened in New Orleans on the 56th anniversary of the Normandy landings as a single exhibition hall dedicated to telling the stories of the everyday Americans who participated in the greatest amphibious invasion in history. Now, 25 transformational years later, The National WWII Museum explores and honors the American experience in World War II — why it was fought, how it was won and what it means today — reaching audiences both on its seven-pavilion campus and around the world.

- Sponsors -

“It’s been a remarkable journey to get to this point — one that has taken three decades, a $420 million capital campaign, and a group of committed supporters to achieve,” said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. “I am proud of how far we’ve come over the years, and I look forward to our next phase of growth as we expand our educational impact and explore new ways to inspire all generations with the significant history of World War II.”

The Museum’s 25th Anniversary Celebration events include:

May 29-30

2025 American Spirit Awards

Serving as the official kickoff to the Museum’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, the American Spirit Awards will honor the Museum’s origins, its years of growth and the leaders behind its success. This year’s gala, presented by Hancock Whitney, will honor New Orleans businessman Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger, WWII veteran C. Paul Hilliard, and Museum Founding President & CEO Emeritus Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller, PhD.

June 4

Dinner with a Curator: “Transforming a Neighborhood: The National WWII Museum and New Orleans’s American Sector”

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Museum Vice President of Education & Access Pete Crean will discuss WWII-era New Orleans and the history behind the location of The National WWII Museum, highlighting the impact the institution has had on the revitalization of the Arts & Warehouse District.

June 5

Preserving the Legacy: Creating The National WWII Museum Book Launch and Reception

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

As he launches his new book, Museum Founding President & CEO Emeritus Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller, PhD, will share behind-the-scenes stories about the founding and first 25 years of the institution’s history and pay tribute to the monumental contributions of Museum Founder Stephen Ambrose, PhD.

As he launches his new book, Museum Founding President & CEO Emeritus Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller, PhD, will share behind-the-scenes stories about the founding and first 25 years of the institution’s history and pay tribute to the monumental contributions of Museum Founder Stephen Ambrose, PhD. Remembering the D-Day Fallen

7:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. June 6

Eighty-one years after the D-Day invasion of Normandy, we pay tribute to the 2,510 Americans who gave their lives through a moving visual display of luminaria on the grounds of our New Orleans campus.

June 6

- Sponsors -

H-Hour Remembrance Gathering

6:30 a.m.

H-Hour on D-Day occurred at 6:30 a.m. local time on June 6, 1944. Join us to commemorate the moment the invasion of Normandy began and reflect on the sacrifices made that day.

H-Hour on D-Day occurred at 6:30 a.m. local time on June 6, 1944. Join us to commemorate the moment the invasion of Normandy began and reflect on the sacrifices made that day. Heroes’ Welcome

8:30 a.m.

The National D-Day Museum opened its doors on June 6, 2000, with many WWII veterans, Home Front workers and Holocaust survivors among its first visitors. Now, 25 years later, we welcome members of the WWII generation to again be the first to enter their museum on this momentous day.

The National D-Day Museum opened its doors on June 6, 2000, with many WWII veterans, Home Front workers and Holocaust survivors among its first visitors. Now, 25 years later, we welcome members of the WWII generation to again be the first to enter their museum on this momentous day. Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration and Museum’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The annual D-Day commemoration remembers the men who landed on the beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944. In tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Museum’s Grand Opening, learn more about how D-Day and the war influenced the growth and evolution of the Museum, as well as future plans to ensure that the impact of its mission continues to grow.

The annual D-Day commemoration remembers the men who landed on the beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944. In tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Museum’s Grand Opening, learn more about how D-Day and the war influenced the growth and evolution of the Museum, as well as future plans to ensure that the impact of its mission continues to grow. The National WWII Museum Presents The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day Presented by Priddy Family Foundation

7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater

Historian John Monsky joins The National WWII Museum, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Broadway stars for this musically driven multimedia experience capturing the dramatic final months of World War II in Europe.

June 7

25th Anniversary Family and Member Day Presented by Timber and Peggy Floyd

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Explore our campus and enjoy live entertainment, interactive displays and activities that celebrate the Museum’s mission. Museum Admission is free for kids, students, military personnel and veterans, and $25.00 for adults and seniors.

Additional thanks to presenting sponsors Kevin G. Clifford Family for the Billy Michal Student Leadership Forum, Ochsner Health for Veterans and Military Engagement, and Stephen G. and Regina Oswald Foundation for Portraits of Victory exhibit.

For more information on these events, visit nationalww2museum.org/25thAnniversary.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.