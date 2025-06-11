WWII Museum Announces $300 Million Fundraising Campaign

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National WWII Museum in New Orleans marked its 25th anniversary today by launching a new comprehensive fundraising effort aimed at expanding the institution’s educational outreach and renewing its commitment to preserving and sharing the stories of the WWII generation. The 10-year, $300 million Victory’s Promise campaign will help the Museum further advance its national educational mission by reaching new audiences at its New Orleans campus and beyond and becoming the most accessible source for trusted knowledge on the American experience in World War II.

“Education has been at the heart of The National WWII Museum’s mission since its founding,” said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. “We know that understanding the history and legacies of the war is essential to understanding the world we live in today. But as the WWII generation passes on, direct connections to the war fade, and there are fewer opportunities for young people to learn from those who experienced it firsthand. The Victory’s Promise campaign will ensure that this monumental global conflict, as well as the service, sacrifice and victory of the WWII generation, remain a source of inspiration and guidance for generations to come.”

The campaign will support new initiatives and expand existing programs to engage wider audiences on the Museum’s campus and across the nation; dramatically expand digital access to its resources and content; and inspire more students, teachers and lifelong learners.

By expanding programming and resources on campus, across the country and online, the Museum aims to educate 5 million K-12 students and 15,000 teachers annually by 2035. The Museum will also strengthen the teaching and study of WWII history through increased support and mentorship of higher education faculty, scholars and students, while its new Sanderson Leadership Center will promote strategic thinking and key leadership principles to new generations of American leaders.

“National test results have increasingly shown that the history and consequences of World War II are becoming less understood the further removed we are from the conflict,” said Pete Crean, Museum Vice President of Education and Access. “Teachers continue to cite World War II as a top teaching priority but often lack time, resources and professional development opportunities. We have a responsibility to address these challenges and better support the teaching and study of World War II at every level — from K-12 and higher education to lifelong learners at home.”

The Museum’s plans also include increased access to its campus for Louisiana students by offering free guided field trips — initially for school groups in the New Orleans area before expanding the initiative statewide by 2035. To ensure it provides a first-rate experience for these students and to attract new visitors, the Museum will invest more than $100 million in new construction, major renovations and proactive maintenance to its campus over the next 10 years. Additionally, new and expanded traveling exhibits developed by Museum curators will reach broader audiences across the nation.

The Museum also plans to leverage new technologies to reimagine its digital presence and better deliver its wealth of WWII artifacts, expertise and original content to more people around the world. This will include the enhanced care, preservation and digitization of the Museum’s vast collection of primary source materials and the creation of a centralized online hub for educational content for students and teachers.

“The Museum’s role as storyteller is a sacred and enormous responsibility, and we remain steadfast in our promise to honor those who gave so much to achieve Allied victory,” said Watson. “This campaign is a promise — to the WWII generation, to those who have built this Museum and to future generations — to ensure the history of the war continues to educate and inspire, not just for another 25 years, but another 125 years and beyond.”

The Victory’s Promise campaign builds upon the Museum’s successful $420 million Road to Victory campaign, which concluded in November 2023. The previous campaign supported the Museum’s expansion into a seven-pavilion, seven-acre campus, transforming it into the world-class institution it is today and uniquely positioning it to have a greater national impact in its next phase of growth.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.

Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America’s National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on Tripadvisor’s #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.