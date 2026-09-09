WWII Challenge Returns With ‘Easy Company’ Route

NEW ORLEANS – The National WWII Museum and Crescent City Classic (CCC) have launched the return of the popular WWII Challenge for its seventh straight year. Registration is now open for the virtual fitness challenge, with participants able to begin logging miles Oct. 1.

Since its launch in 2020, the WWII Challenge has attracted thousands of participants from across the United States and around the world, combining fitness with an opportunity to learn more about the people, places and events that shaped World War II. Over the first six years, 8,586 participants from all 50 states and 12 countries have logged more than 3 million miles and raised more than $223,000 in direct support of The National WWII Museum.

This year, in recognition of the 25th anniversary of HBO’s iconic WWII miniseries “Band of Brothers,” participants will retrace portions of the historic journey of “Easy” Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, from its beginnings in the United States through its deployment overseas and participation in some of the most consequential campaigns of World War II. Based on the best-selling book by Museum Founder Stephen Ambrose, the series continues to inspire audiences worldwide with the stories of the men of Easy Company.

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WWII Challenge: Following Easy Company’s Journey

The WWII Challenge: Easy Company virtual course — with 103- and 730-mile options — begins at Camp Toccoa, Georgia, where members of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment trained before deploying overseas. Participants will virtually follow the unit’s journey to England and across Europe, including Normandy, where Easy Company parachuted into France as part of the D-Day invasion; the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden; Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge; Haguenau, France; and ultimately the Bavarian Alps, where Easy Company saw the end of the war in Europe. Participants can run, walk or bike to track their miles as they virtually progress along the route.

“Each year, the WWII Challenge gives us an opportunity to make staying active about something bigger than simply logging miles,” said WWII Challenge Director Eric Stuart. “This year’s route allows participants to follow an incredible journey that began with training here in the United States and continued across Europe. We’re excited to give people around the country and the world another meaningful way to challenge themselves while honoring the service and sacrifice of the WWII generation.”

Participants who complete the WWII Challenge course will receive an exclusive branded T-shirt, finisher’s medallion, virtual bib and 25 percent off general admission to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. A portion of participants’ entry fees and 100 percent of donations to the challenge will go directly to the Museum and its educational mission, helping ensure future generations understand the price of freedom.

“Easy Company’s journey represents the courage, perseverance and shared sense of purpose demonstrated by millions of Americans who answered the call to serve during World War II,” said Adam Coste, WWII Historian for Digital Content at the Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy. “By tracing their path from training camp to the front lines, participants can engage with this history in a personal way while honoring the men of Easy Company and the WWII generation at large. We are grateful to the Crescent City Classic for continuing to help us preserve and share these important stories.”

Registration for the 2026 WWII Challenge is open at www.ccc10k.com. Registration is $50, and individual and team registrations are available. Participants can begin logging miles Oct. 1 and have until Feb. 14, 2027, to complete their miles by running, walking, jogging or biking.