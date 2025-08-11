WSPER Wins LAUNCHPAD STartUP Northshore

NEW ORLEANS – THE LAUNCHPAD, a new pitch competition from STartUP Northshore, debuted on Aug. 6 to spotlight early-stage founders in the region, with Christopher Andry, founder of WSPER, earning the top prize for his smart panic button and sensor technology.

THE LAUNCHPAD series is part of STartUP Northshore’s broader work since 2022 to strengthe entrepreneurship in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

“We’re seeing a wide range of startups emerge, from AI-driven platforms and SaaS tools to hardware technologies, Food and Beverage startups and consumer products,” said Cenzo Caronna, Entrepreneur in Residence & STartUP Northshore Program Manager. “What’s exciting is that founders are building in both traditional and emerging industries, often with a mission-driven focus.”

WSPER Modernizes Safety

WSPER, based in Mandeville, develops wireless safety and monitoring devices — including smart panic buttons and environmental sensors — that use cellular networks to operate independently of local infrastructure, ensuring reliable communication and alerts in critical situations.

“WSPER was inspired by my 15 years working in the hospitality industry, where I saw firsthand how technology was transforming day-to-day operations,” said Andry. “I watched as cameras and AI analytics became powerful tools for business owners, delivering impressive visibility and insight. However, while those systems were advancing rapidly, I noticed that physical security devices such as panic buttons, door contacts, and motion sensors were not evolving at the same pace.”

Andry says the idea for WSPER came from that disconnect. “I saw a clear need for sensor technology that could keep up with the modern, cloud-based systems businesses were adopting,” said Andry. “I wanted to build a solution that was easy to deploy, did not rely on local infrastructure, and continued working even during power outages or internet disruptions.”

According to Andry, the main drawback with many existing panic systems is that they are tied to proprietary ecosystems or depend heavily on local infrastructure. “In many cases, businesses were required to adopt an entire suite of products and sign long-term contracts just to access basic panic functionality,” he said. “Even then, these systems relied on Wi-Fi, hubs, or power to operate. That created too many points of failure. In an emergency, when power or internet is down, those systems often stop working. That’s a serious risk.”

WSPER addresses this by offering LTE-connected, battery-powered panic buttons and other sensor devices that operate independently of local systems, ensuring functionality even in critical situations.

Updating Legacy Systems

The WSPER Connect Hub has the capacity to modernize legacy “wired” sensors by integrating them into a cloud-connected system. “Businesses can continue using existing devices like door contacts, panic buttons, or motion sensors by connecting them to our hub, which communicates over LTE and includes a battery backup,” said Andry.

Beyond simply connecting older hardware, Andry says the Connect Hub adds intelligence and automation to the system. “It supports temperature sensors for fridges and freezers, helping detect issues early and often reducing unnecessary service calls,” Andry said. “It can also control local outputs such as strobes, sirens, and lighting, allowing businesses to respond automatically to events.”

WSPER – Above and Beyond

Importantly, the WSPER Connect Hub is designed to work alongside other smart systems. “For example, if a third-party camera system with AI detects motion after hours, it can send an event to our cloud platform, which then triggers the hub to activate lights or sirens,” said Andry. “If a freezer reports a temperature out of range, the system can use integrated video to verify whether the door was left open or if maintenance is required.”

Winning THE LAUNCHPAD Prize

“Winning THE LAUNCHPAD pitch event means everything,” said Andry. “After spending 15 years in IT for a local company, I lost my job while building WSPER from the ground up. For the last two years, I have been working nights and weekends on top of the full-time job trying to get this company to a place where I can go all in.”

Andry says that without significant backing, early-stage founders can struggle. “You are constantly thinking about the next sale, trying to stay afloat, and hoping you will hit that point where you can finally start paying yourself,” said Andry. “So this win is not just about the prize, it is about validation. It tells me, and others, that the product is solid and that investors and the business community see real potential in what we are building.”

THE LAUNCHPAD first prize was $3,000. “I will be using it to upgrade some of our provisioning technology, improve packaging, and put together a few sales incentives for our partners,” said Andry. “It may not sound like a lot in the startup world, but for us every dollar counts and goes directly toward accelerating progress.”