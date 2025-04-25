World Trade Center of New Orleans Announces International Conference

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s strategic importance in global shipping, energy, and exports will be showcased at the upcoming Louisiana International Trade (LIT) Conference hosted and organized by the World Trade Center of New Orleans (WTCNO). As Louisiana’s premier conference on trade and logistics, the LIT Conference highlights the state’s role in global commerce with a focus on trade, logistics, and foreign direct investment.

This is the event's third consecutive year and is scheduled for June 20 at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.

"Being the host of the Louisiana International Trade Conference allows the World Trade Center New Orleans to amplify our mission of connecting Louisiana with the world,” said Harrison Crabtree, Director, World Trade Center of New Orleans.

Crabtree will be the Key Speaker at the Conference. Under his leadership, WTCNO successfully promotes international trade and economic growth in Louisiana fostering partnerships with global businesses and advocating for policies that enhance the state's trade sector.

“This isn't just another trade event; it's a curated experience featuring high-impact panels delivering real-world strategies, coupled with networking opportunities that can forge lasting connections,” said Crabtree. “This conference is a vital engine for Louisiana's economic growth, providing a unique platform for businesses to engage directly with global peers, and potential partners."

The LIT Conference is being presented by the Port of South Louisiana, the top-tier sponsor of the event. PortSL's district spans 54 miles of the Mississippi River.

"As Louisiana's largest tonnage port, Port of South Louisiana is proud to present the 3rd Annual LIT Conference,” said Micah Cormier, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of South Louisiana. “This event represents a bold step toward shaping the future of global trade from Louisiana. As Louisiana continues to evolve as a cornerstone of international commerce, this event serves as a launchpad for transformative ideas and enduring partnerships. We envision a future where the ports of Louisiana are not only a hub for trade—but leaders in innovation, manufacturing, energy and global connectivity."

The LIT Conference attracts high-ranking State and Federal officials as well as delegates from international trade organizations like the World Trade Centers Association, trade ministers and consuls from Canada, Mexico, and the UK, foreign investment agencies, and representatives from prominent international companies.

It is a signature event for the World Trade Center New Orleans, serving as a valuable resource to members across the international trade and foreign direct investment community.

R3: River, Road, and Rail Pitch Competition

A highlight of the conference is the R3: River, Road, and Rail pitch competition, co-hosted by WTCNO and Startup NOLA. This event invites idea-stage and early-stage startups to present innovative solutions in sectors related to transportation, logistics, and infrastructure. This includes technologies and business models that improve efficiency, durability, and connectivity in these critical infrastructure areas.

The competition offers entrepreneurs valuable exposure to potential investors, industry experts, and strategic partners. Participants will be evaluated by a panel of professionals, with opportunities for recognition and support to help advance their ventures.

WTCNO's Pivotal Importance

WTCNO is an independent member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) — a global network of over 300 World Trade Centers in nearly 100 countries.

The origins of the World Trade Center New Orleans can be traced back to the founding of the International House in 1943, and the International Trade Mart in 1945. Nearly 25-years later in 1968, the two organizations would merge to construct the International Trade Mart at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. The formal dedication ceremony took place on April 30, 1968, as part of a larger celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of New Orleans.

The concept and construction of the International Trade Mart sparked the formation of a global league of trade centers, known as the World Trade Center Association. The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) was the first of what are now more than three hundred World Trade Center organizations in nearly one hundred countries across the globe.

GNO, Inc. Partnership

In 2022, the World Trade Center New Orleans entered into an operational partnership with Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), the economic development organization for the Greater New Orleans region. This partnership allows for the WTCNO to enhance relevance and impact for members and preserve and grow the WTCNO legacy. For GNO, Inc., it will grow its international trade capacity, drive additional jobs and wealth, and ensure sustainability of a key institution in the trade ecosystem.

Event Topics

The LIT Conference aims to strengthen Louisiana’s position as a global trade hub by addressing key topics such as:​

International trade and investment strategies

Infrastructure and logistics advancements

Policy developments impacting trade

Economic development initiatives​

About the World Trade Centers Association

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

The association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand.

The exclusive ‘World Trade Center’ and ‘WTC’ branded properties and trade service organizations are located in more than 90 countries and supported by 15,000 WTC professionals that deliver integrated, reciprocal resources to solve your business needs.

About the Port of South Louisiana

As one of America’s largest tonnage ports, the Port of South Louisiana is the premier sea gateway for U.S. export and import traffic.

Port of South Louisiana’s district spans 54 miles of the Mississippi River (MM 114.9 to MM 168.5) in the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James. It is an industrial region known for its petroleum refining, grain and petrochemical transfer and storage facilities.

Port of South Louisiana ranks #1 in total domestic trade, #2 in total foreign trade and imports, and #3 in exports. Throughput accounts for 15% and 57% of total U.S. and Louisiana exports, respectively. 248M tons of cargo are handled at the Port of South Louisiana via over 3,554 oceangoing vessels and 46,640 barges.