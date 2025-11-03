World Trade Center New Orleans Partners with Australia

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong (AFCG) of Victoria, Australia, establishing a partnership to drive collaboration in energy, advanced manufacturing, and international market growth.

“This partnership brings together two regions that share a deep commitment to innovation, industry, and global collaboration,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “By linking Louisiana’s strengths in energy, advanced manufacturing, and logistics with Geelong’s expertise in advanced composites and materials, we are creating new opportunities for businesses, researchers, and workers alike. This agreement reinforces Louisiana’s role as a gateway for international investment and a partner of choice in the industries shaping the future economy. As a former resident of Melbourne, I can say ‘Good on ya’,’ Geelong!”

The agreement builds on momentum from WTCNO’s April 2025 trade mission to Australia, which connected Louisiana leaders to key opportunities in clean energy, advanced materials, and international investment. Australia is already one of Louisiana’s top international economic partners, with more than $10 billion invested in state over the past five years.

- Sponsors -

“This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting Louisiana to the world, and the world to Louisiana,” said Harrison Crabtree, Executive Director of World Trade Center New Orleans. “Through this agreement, we’re opening new doors for Louisiana businesses and strengthening the state’s role as a leader in the industries of the future. This MOU sets the stage for a long-term partnership that will deliver lasting opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Pacific.”

World Trade Center MOU with Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong

The MOU commits both organizations to:

Collaborate on research and development in energy innovation, advanced fiber, and composite materials

Support startup exchanges between Louisiana and Australia to help companies to scale internationally

Map key industry and academic assets in both regions to align growth strategies

Host an annual convening of experts from both countries to share insights on technology, workforce, and market trends

“We’re genuinely excited to be working with the World Trade Center New Orleans on this landmark partnership,” said David Buchanan, CEO of the Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong. “This collaboration reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship between Australia and the United States — built on shared innovation, trust, and opportunity. Together, we’ll ensure that small and medium enterprises from both regions are actively engaged, creating real pathways for collaboration, investment, and technology exchange. By connecting Geelong’s advanced composites and manufacturing expertise with Louisiana’s energy and innovation sectors, we’re helping drive sustainable industrial growth and positioning both regions at the forefront of global clean energy and advanced manufacturing.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Expanding Cultural Ties with Australia

The agreement also comes amid expanding cultural and economic connections between Louisiana and Australia. In October, the New Orleans Pelicans played an exhibition game in Melbourne, highlighting the state’s growing profile in Australia. By deepening ties through partnerships like this, Louisiana and Geelong are positioning themselves as global leaders in innovation and economic cooperation.

About Advanced Fibre Cluster

The Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong is a collaborative network of manufacturers, researchers, and innovators focused on advanced fibre, composite, and materials technologies. Based in Victoria, Australia, the Cluster connects members across academia and industry to accelerate innovation, enhance competitiveness, and position Geelong as a global leader in advanced manufacturing.