World Trade Center New Orleans Names Prestigious Award Winner

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The World Trade Center New Orleans has announced Gregory Rusovich, CEO of Transoceanic Development, as the recipient of the 2025 C. Alvin Bertel Award. Since 1967, the prestigious honor has recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to Louisiana’s port and maritime industry.

“I am honored to receive the C. Alvin Bertel Award. The maritime industry is dear to me and my family, and is the lifeblood of our beloved region and state. Now more than ever, our industry is poised to be the Gateway to America, and export hub to the world,” said Gregory Rusovich. “Alvin Bertel, a titan and champion of our industry, would be proud of the relentless efforts and successes of the Louisiana maritime community.”

Upon graduating from Tulane University, Rusovich joined Transoceanic Shipping Company in 1981. He quickly established himself as a visionary leader, crafting strategies such as implementing the company’s strategy to “go global,” launching 25 international offices with a primary focus on the energy and emerging markets. Rusovich later founded Transoceanic Development, a firm specializing in global transportation and humanitarian logistics.

“Greg Rusovich embodies the spirit of the C. Alvin Bertel Award through his steadfast and bold commitment to Louisiana’s maritime industry,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “For decades, Greg has been a singular force behind Louisiana’s re-emergence as a global trade hub, from securing new international flights, to driving foreign investment in Louisiana, to forcefully advocating for the Louisiana International Terminal. Greg’s leadership has not only elevated Louisiana’s maritime and international trade industry, but also modeled for others in our community what high-impact citizen engagement looks like and can accomplish. GNO, Inc. is proud to count Greg as a partner and friend.”

Throughout his career, Greg has consistently championed Louisiana’s port interests. Under Greg’s leadership as Chairman for the Port of New Orleans in 2014, the port launched a successful strategy to attract petrochemical byproducts, diverting cargo from Houston and into New Orleans.

Currently serving as Chair of the Louisiana Board of International Commerce, Greg has been instrumental in launching the Louisiana International Terminal and crafting a strategy to attract cargo, distribution, and warehousing. In 2024, Rusovich was a member of the delegation that visited Hyundai Steel in South Korea, resulting in the successful attraction of $5.8 billion steel plant, creating more than 1,300 direct jobs.

Rusovich also spearheaded efforts that resulted in the successful partnership between the World Trade Center New Orleans and Greater New Orleans, Inc., ensuring the World Trade Center remained a strong voice for the Louisiana maritime community.

“This recognition is a testament to Greg’s extraordinary vision and leadership. Greg does more than just support our ports and maritime community, he has helped shape their future, advocating tirelessly for the advancements and investments that have made our port system the powerhouse it is today,” said Harrison Crabtree, Director of the World Trade Center New Orleans.

Rusovich’s contributions have been recognized both locally and nationally. He was honored by the Times Picayune during New Orleans’ Tricentennial celebration as one of ‘300 for 300’—individuals who shaped the city’s history. Other accolades include the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, the Propeller Club Maritime Man of the Year (2010), CityBusiness Driving Forces (2010), Junior Achievement Hall of Fame (2011), and a Lifetime Membership Award from the World Trade Club (2004). Rusovich serves as the Honorary Consul to Serbia and in 2024 received the Eugene J. Schreiber Award, recognizing his work for promoting diplomacy and international trade.

Gregory follows in the footsteps of his father, Basil J. Rusovich, Jr., who was recognized as the 1990 Bertel Award recipient, marking a distinguished family legacy of service to Louisiana’s maritime industry.

The Bertel Award is given by the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and is selected by representatives from the Port of New Orleans, City of New Orleans, International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association, Louisiana Maritime Association, Jefferson Parish, New Orleans Board of Trade, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Plaquemines Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, Port of South Louisiana, St. Bernard Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, and the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

The award will be presented during the WTCNO Annual Meeting and C. Alvin Bertel Award Ceremony Luncheon on November 7, 2025, at the Higgins Hotel. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://wtcno.org/bertel-award.

About World Trade Center New Orleans

The World Trade Center of New Orleans’ mission is to support, promote, and attract international trade and businesses for the benefit of Louisiana. The ultimate indication of success will be the presence of a vigorous and growing international business community, supporting Louisiana’s status as the “gateway to North America.”