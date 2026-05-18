Economic Development

World Trade Center New Orleans Expands Global Engagement

May 18, 2026   |By
World Trade Center New Orleans Expands Global Engagement
World Trade Center New Orleans Expands Global Engagement. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) is ramping up its global engagement efforts, hosting international delegations, supporting inbound trade missions and promoting Louisiana to foreign investors as it prepares for its annual Louisiana International Trade Conference on June 5. Diplomatic Visits Reflect Growing Global Interest The World Trade Center New Orleans

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