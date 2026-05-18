World Trade Center New Orleans Expands Global Engagement

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NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) is ramping up its global engagement efforts, hosting international delegations, supporting inbound trade missions and promoting Louisiana to foreign investors as it prepares for its annual Louisiana International Trade Conference on June 5. Diplomatic Visits Reflect Growing Global Interest The World Trade Center New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) is ramping up its global engagement efforts, hosting international delegations, supporting inbound trade missions and promoting Louisiana to foreign investors as it prepares for its annual Louisiana International Trade Conference on June 5.

Diplomatic Visits Reflect Growing Global Interest

The World Trade Center New Orleans recently hosted officials representing seven countries, including Latvian Ambassador to the United States H.E. Elita Kuzma and Consul General Maia Bartaia of the Consulate General of Georgia in New York. The delegation reflects continued international interest in Louisiana’s economy and trade infrastructure, particularly as global partners look to deepen ties in key sectors.

WTCNO also supported an inbound mission on behalf of the government of Victoria, Australia, to explore opportunities for collaboration and economic growth. The visit builds on an existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Louisiana and the state of Victoria, including ties to the Geelong Fibre Cluster, and signals ongoing efforts to translate international partnerships into business activity.

The three-year agreement focuses on collaboration in areas including energy innovation, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon materials such as carbon fiber and composites. The partnership also includes plans to support startup exchanges, joint research initiatives and annual industry forums.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting Louisiana to the world, and the world to Louisiana,” said Harrison Crabtree, executive director of the World Trade Center New Orleans.

The agreement builds on existing economic ties between Louisiana and Australia, which has invested billions of dollars in the state in recent years.

World Trade Center New Orleans Outreach at SelectUSA Investment Summit

WTCNO also participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, a U.S. Department of Commerce event focused on attracting foreign direct investment into the United States. During the conference, representatives met with 16 private companies and 11 government agencies to promote expansion opportunities across Louisiana and connect with potential investors.

The summit brought together international companies, economic development organizations and government officials to facilitate investment projects and business expansion. For Louisiana, participation offered an opportunity to compete for manufacturing, energy, logistics and infrastructure investments that can translate into jobs, port activity and long-term economic growth.

Louisiana International Trade Conference Highlights Industry Trends

Upcoming industry events, including the Louisiana International Trade Conference, are expected to further reinforce the state’s role in global shipping, logistics and energy trade.

Set for June 5 at The Windsor Court, the conference is presented by the Port of South Louisiana and organized by the World Trade Center New Orleans. It is positioned as the state’s premier conference on trade and logistics, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and international trade stakeholders for panel discussions, networking and keynote sessions.

“Being the host of the Louisiana International Trade Conference allows the World Trade Center New Orleans to amplify our mission of connecting Louisiana with the world,” said Crabtree.

This year’s agenda includes discussions on global foreign direct investment trends, the evolution of vessel construction, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in trade and logistics. Additional sessions will examine Louisiana’s position in global commodity markets, including coffee, grain and rice, with participation from port officials and industry leaders.

The annual event serves as a key convening point for the international trade and the foreign direct investment community and aligns with the World Trade Center New Orleans efforts to position Louisiana as a competitive hub for global commerce.

The ‘World Trade Center’ and ‘WTC’ branded properties and trade service organizations are located in more than 90 countries and supported by 15,000 WTC professionals globally.

Locally, the World Trade Center New Orleans has hosted presidents and ambassadors, and supported trade missions across the world. The WTCNO also hosts educational programs and supports the WTCNO Emerging Professionals Network - a community of emerging professionals interested in international trade and logistics.