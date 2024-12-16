World Trade Center New Orleans Drives Global Connections and Economic Growth in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — According to a report circulate from The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO), the organization has made significant strides in 2024, strengthening Louisiana’s global business connections and supporting the state’s growing role in key international industries. This year, the WTCNO states that it successfully hosted and led numerous events and missions, fostering deeper ties with foreign markets and attracting investment opportunities for Louisiana’s diverse sectors.

The organization welcomed over 110 leaders from 23 countries, including five ambassadors and seven consul generals. This extensive international presence was bolstered by trade missions to key European cities, focusing on emerging sectors such as hydrogen development, maritime logistics and offshore wind energy.

WTCNO also organized a successful trade mission to Belgium, focusing on the development of hydrogen energy and another to Rotterdam, which concentrated on maritime logistics. The organization also co-hosted the Louisiana International Wind Exchange, a networking event aimed at fostering partnerships between Louisiana’s offshore wind companies and foreign delegations.

The WTCNO’s commitment to expanding Louisiana’s international business footprint also included participation in SelectUSA, where over 20 foreign companies and government officials were engaged. This participation resulted in three qualified business leads. Additionally, WTCNO led a “Central European Roadshow” to Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, showcasing the state’s investment potential, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council of Slovak Exporters, opening the door for a pipeline of future investment opportunities.

As Louisiana continues to position itself as a leader in energy and maritime industries, the WTCNO played a pivotal role in raising awareness of these sectors’ growth potential. The organization facilitated inbound trade missions from Denmark and Quebec, focusing on Louisiana’s future in energy and maritime innovation. Through these efforts, WTCNO is helping to ensure that the state remains at the forefront of energy transformation, including renewable and offshore energy development.

WTCNO also initiated the Lower Mississippi Global Commodities Analysis, a comprehensive report that analyzes global demand for commodities along the Mississippi River. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the state’s five deep-draft ports, will provide valuable insights for local businesses seeking to expand into global markets.

In addition to its international efforts, WTCNO has been a strong advocate for Louisiana’s business interests at home. The organization supported its members through the legislative process, providing letters of support, testimony, and advocacy during the state’s legislative session. Furthermore, WTCNO’s influence was extended through the appointment of a representative to the Louisiana-Ireland Trade Commission by Governor Landry.

WTCNO has also made significant strides in fostering engagement within the local business community. The organization successfully hosted its second annual Louisiana International Trade Conference, which attracted more than 100 trade professionals. Over the course of the year, WTCNO organized eight major events, drawing more than 500 participants. These events provided valuable networking opportunities and business insights for Louisiana’s trade community.

Media coverage also played a key role in elevating WTCNO’s presence, with seven mentions across a variety of platforms, including two international publications—BBC and Slovakia News Agency. Additionally, the organization expanded its online reach, generating over 55,000 impressions on LinkedIn and increasing its follower base by 323.