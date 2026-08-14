Captain Michael Miller – World Trade Center Names 2026 Bertel Award Recipient. Photo from the World Trade Center New Orleans website (https://wtcno.org/bertel-award/).

NEW ORLEANS – The World Trade Center of New Orleans announced Captain Michael Miller as the recipient of the 2026 C. Alvin Bertel Award. Given annually since 1967, the honor recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the Louisiana port community.

For over a decade, Captain Michael Miller served as President of the Associated Branch Pilots (Bar Pilots), an association of professional pilots who guide ocean-going vessels of all sizes and descriptions from the Gulf of America through the narrow channels of Southwest Pass.

“This river is the most important economic engine in the country,” said Capt. Michael Miller. “But it’s much more than that to us here in Louisiana and to me. It’s ever-present in our lives, always shaping us as a people, a culture, and a place. For 40 years I have been honored to be a small part of that, along with the many thousands of hard-working and honorable people who make this river work. It’s exciting to hand over the helm to the next generation of Bar Pilot leaders as they bear the many responsibilities of this proud profession and this critical river system. Thank you to everyone who made my last turn as special as my first.”

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Captain Miller began his professional career after spending a year as a cadet on a general cargo ship working all over the world. He then began his apprenticeship with the Bar Pilots in 1986 and was commissioned as a Louisiana State Pilot in 1991. Captain Miller served for 30 years on the Board of Directors of the Bar Pilots, as Vice President for 16 years and was elected President in 2016 and served until his recent retirement in 2026.

“Captain Miller’s contributions to the maritime industry cannot be overstated. The Bertel Award recognizes those who drive Louisiana’s maritime industry forward, and Captain Miller has gone above and beyond that,” said Harrison Crabtree, Executive Director of the World Trade Center New Orleans. “His steadfast commitment to operational excellence and navigational safety has been vital to ensuring the Mississippi River remains a key driver of our nation’s economy. It is an honor to present him with this year’s award as a testament to his decades of service and leadership.”

Impact on the Mississippi River

Throughout his career Capt. Miller has been a prominent voice in the maritime industry, working tirelessly to ensure safe and efficient transport along the Mississippi River Ship Channel. His work and leadership include securing $11 million in federal appropriations for repairs to aids to navigation along the Mississippi River Ship Channel, serving as a key advocate for the Mississippi River Ship Channel Deepening Project to bring a 50-foot channel to the Lower Mississippi, and helping to create greater awareness of the critical importance of the LMR system and those who work day and night to keep it open for business.

“Captain Miller represents the best of what makes Louisiana’s maritime industry a national asset,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “His decades of service on the river, from the pilothouse to the halls of Congress, have helped keep the Mississippi River Ship Channel safe, efficient, and competitive. Few individuals have done more to secure the river’s future as an economic engine.”

In addition to his work as a Bar Pilot, Captain Miller has served on several area boards and commissions. These include the New Orleans Board of Trade, Mississippi Valley Trade and Transport Council, the Council for a Better Louisiana Leadership Class of 2009, Port Safety Council, World Trade Center New Orleans, Chairman of the Big River Coalition, Regional Vice President of American Pilots Association, Member of the Committee of 100, and the Lower Mississippi River Safety Advisory Committee. Captain Miller is also a proud Eagle Scout and has received a United States Coast Guard Certificate of Merit.

“I am proud to congratulate Captain Michael Miller on receiving the Bertel Award for his contributions to the Louisiana port community,” said Chris Sullivan, World Trade Center New Orleans Board Chair. “This honor reflects Captain Miller’s unwavering commitment to leadership, professionalism, and service. We celebrate this well-deserved recognition and thank Captain Miller for his outstanding contributions to the Louisiana maritime industry.”

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About the World Trade Center New Orleans Bertel Award

The Bertel Award is given by the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and is voted on by the Port of New Orleans, City of New Orleans, International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association, Louisiana Maritime Association, Jefferson Parish, New Orleans Board of Trade, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Gateway Port, Port of South Louisiana, St. Bernard Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, and the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

The award will be presented at the World Trade Center New Orleans Gateway Luncheon on November 13, 2026, at the Higgins Hotel.