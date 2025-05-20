Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Healthcare

World-First Demo of Advanced Medical Training Device in New Orleans

May 20, 2025   |By
ECMO Medical Training Device New Orleans
Olena F Svetlov, DNP,RN,CCRN,CNS/AGNP,NE,PHN,ATCN,FCNS, a critical care clinical nurse specialist from California, demonstrates principles of ECMO therapy to nurses in New Orleans for the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses' National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition. Svetlov is using the new translucent mannequin from SurgMate, giving attendees an inside look at a simulated patient undergoing the complex form of mechanical life support.

NEW ORLEANS – Over 5,500 nurses and healthcare professionals are among the first in the world to see a new type of mannequin-based training platform for advanced procedure training at the National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition (NTI) hosted by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) from May 19–21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Taiwan company, SurgMate, is showcasing its Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Cannulation and Endovascular Procedures Training Platform. ECMO is a life-support technique used in critical care when a patient’s heart and/or lungs are severely compromised and unable to function on their own.

The National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition (NTI) marks the first time that SurgMate’s infant-sized mannequin has been on public display in the U.S. The flagship adult-sized mannequin was introduced to the market just last year, and NTI marks one of the first times it has been exhibited in the U.S.

- Sponsors -

Participating nurses in a pre-conference ECMO workshop at NTI gained valuable insights through demonstrations and hands-on interactions with both the adult-sized and infant-sized training platforms. ECMO cannulation refers to a high-risk, complex procedure involving the insertion of tubes called cannulas into major blood vessels to connect the patient to the ECMO circuit while endovascular procedures are minimally invasive surgical techniques performed within blood vessels using catheters, wires, and imaging guidance rather than open surgery.

“The SurgMate platforms are translucent, offering an inside look at a simulated patient undergoing ECMO,” said AACN Practice Excellence Supervisor Sara Grieshop, MHI, BSN, RN, who was one of the facilitators for the ECMO workshop. “Virtual reality doesn’t offer the feel of working with a patient, common simulation mannequins don’t provide a look inside the patient, while other ECMO training tools are not as realistic as the Surgmate ones being demonstrated at NTI.”

The new SurgMate ECMO Cannulation and Endovascular Procedures Training Platform provides participants the opportunity to troubleshoot ECMO machines and perform emergency circuit changes.

- Partner Content -

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

According to SurgMate, the training platforms feature integrated systemic and pulmonary circulatory systems and ECMO console compatibility, which supports an immersive environment for skill-building, teamwork, and scenario-based critical care practice.

“Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was developed in the 1960s as a long-term “bypass machine” to support a patient’s heart and lungs, vastly evolving technology associated with a high rate of mortality,” said Grieshop. “Highly skilled nurses are needed to troubleshoot and prevent ECMO emergencies.” 

A study published earlier this year in the American Journal of Critical Care found that from 2016 through 2021, more than 3 million adult patients in the U.S. were admitted to the hospital with pneumonia (both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related). Of these, 5,680 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and 430 patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia underwent ECMO.

- Sponsors -

The study also confirmed the extent to which the number of patients treated with ECMO increased after the emergence of COVID-19.

“The number of patients with COVID-19 pneumonia treated with ECMO in 2020 and 2021 significantly exceeded the number of patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia treated with ECMO during the combined six-year period from 2016 through 2021 that was included in the analysis.,” said one of the study’s authors Francisco J. Gallegos-Koyner, MD, a resident physician at SBH Health System in New York.

The use of ECMO therapy continues to increase for critically ill patients with severe respiratory or cardiac failure. There are approximately 300 to 400 ECMO programs in the United States, with over 100 new centers launching in the last three to five years according to a survey of adult ECMO centers published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter