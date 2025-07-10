workshopWDXL Wins American Institute of Architects Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – workshopWDXL, a New Orleans-based real estate development and architecture firm, has been honored with a 2025 Small Project Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) at their national conference in Boston. The award, presented annually, recognizes outstanding design excellence in small-scale works. workshopWDXL received the award for its exceptional design of The Syd, reaffirming the firm’s approach to architecture and urban infill with this innovative hotel in the Central City neighborhood.

“Every project honored through these 11 award programs reminds us of the profound impact architecture has on our communities,” said 2025 AIA President, Evelyn Lee, FAIA. “Great architecture is not just about buildings; it is about creating spaces that uplift, connect, and inspire. These winners exemplify how thoughtful design can improve lives and shape a better future for all.”

AIA Small Project Award 2025 celebrates excellence in design across projects of all sizes. These winning works prove that impactful architecture is not limited by scale, showcasing innovation, quality, and creativity in small project design.

- Sponsors -

This national recognition places workshopWDXL among a select group of architects recognized for their impactful, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive work. The Syd was previously awarded with a 2024 Honor Award for Architecture from AIA Louisiana and a 2024 Merit Award for Commercial Architecture from AIA New Orleans.

“We are deeply honored to receive this national award from the AIA,” said Jessica Walker, Principal at workshopWDXL. “This project embodies our belief that thoughtful design at any scale can transform places and elevate experiences. The Syd gave us the opportunity to transform a forgotten and forlorn interior lot into a vibrant and vivacious hospitality destination.”

By developing an undesired and ignored site, no waste was created through demolition and the historic Live Oak tree covering a portion of the site was protected and made a focal point, along with a new swimming pool and tropical landscaping, which is the heart of the hotel.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Thoughtful amenities, such as gracious galleries, are combined with vined cable green screens and the conserved Live Oak, to create a balanced microclimate. This allows outdoor spaces to be enjoyed year-round even during the hottest months. With street frontage of only twelve feet, the body of the site lies internally within the block.

This perceived limitation became its strength through astute design and programming of an extended entry sequence through a lushly landscaped meandering pathway. This defined entry works much like a French Quarter courtyard, or Frank Lloyd Wright’s “compression and release” principle, transporting the guest from streetscape to tranquil urban oasis as the site unfolds before the guests. A manipulated roofline is utilized to keep the building within scale of the surrounding buildings and the material palette blends the building into the vernacular of the neighborhood.

This recognition builds on workshopWDXL’s growing national profile. The firm was founded in 2019 by Jessica Walker and David Demsey, both graduates of the Tulane School of Architecture (M.Arch. ’07). At the time The Syd was developed, the office had just two full-time staff members, underscoring the potential of small firms to make a major design impact.

- Sponsors -

The Syd is operated by Stay Marais and was constructed by NFT Group, with landscaping by Sun Custom Landscapes and engineering by Batture Engineering, Electrical Design Solutions, and Herzog Engineering LLC.

About workshopWDXL

Founded in 2019, workshopWDXL is a multidisciplinary real estate development and architecture firm based in New Orleans, who blend architecture and real estate development with a focus on placemaking, storytelling, and transforming overlooked sites and buildings into vibrant spaces that connect people. Learn more at https://workshopwdxl.com.