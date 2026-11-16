NEW ORLEANS — Woodward Design+Build has earned the Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) credential from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) for the second consecutive year, recognizing the New Orleans-based firm’s commitment to quality, workplace safety, workforce development and corporate responsibility.

The national accreditation recognizes construction companies that demonstrate performance in five areas: quality, health and safety, talent management, craft and management education, and community relations.

“Taking care of our people and doing right by our clients are not separate commitments. When our teams are trained, engaged and working safely, they’re also working more effectively and productively. That translates directly to stronger project outcomes and is why we continue to invest in safety, education and the development of our people,” said Ken Flower, president of Woodward Design+Build.

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Woodward Earns National Construction Accreditation Again. Photo provided by Woodward.

According to ABC, 832 construction contractors nationwide earned the AQC credential in 2025. The accreditation, established more than three decades ago, is renewed annually and requires participating companies to document their performance in the five areas.

To qualify, contractors must also achieve Gold, Platinum or Diamond status in ABC’s STEP Health and Safety Management System, which provides a framework for measuring safety performance and comparing results with industry benchmarks.

Founded in 1923, Woodward Design+Build provides integrated architecture, engineering and construction services throughout the Southeast. The company is headquartered in New Orleans.

ABC is a national construction industry trade association founded in 1950, representing approximately 24,000 members through 67 chapters.