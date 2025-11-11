Woodward Design+Build Named Accredited Quality Contractor

NEW ORLEANS — Woodward Design+Build, LLC of New Orleans has been named an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), earning the national credential for its record in corporate responsibility. Only 591 merit shop construction firms across the United States received the recognition in 2024.

“This recognition as an Accredited Quality Contractor is a direct reflection of our people—their dedication, pride, and commitment to doing things the right way every day. We’re deeply grateful for our employees and leaders who have built and sustained a culture of safety, innovation, and accountability that defines Woodward,” said Ken Flower, Woodward’s president.

Established more than 30 years ago, ABC’s AQC credential recognizes construction companies that demonstrate excellence in five areas: quality, health and safety performance, talent management, craft and management education, and community relations.

“This industry-leading contractor has proven they not only provide immense value in the marketplace, but they also prioritize their employee’s health and safety, the company culture and their quality work processes and products,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “The leaders and employees of Woodward put in the work and make the decisions daily that set the standard for health and safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, market-based compensation, benefits and quality in the contracting community. This quality standard is backed and validated by clients and third-party references. Congratulations to this Accredited Quality Contractor; you are a trusted, respected and transformational leader in the construction industry.”

To qualify for the AQC designation, companies must meet health and safety standards by achieving Gold, Platinum or Diamond status in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System. Created in 1989, STEP offers contractors and suppliers a framework for measuring safety data and benchmarking performance. ABC reports that top-performing participants record incident rates nearly seven times lower than the national industry average reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AQC members renew their accreditation annually and pledge to maintain high standards of quality and workplace safety. Each firm commits to providing clients with top-quality construction services while supporting employee development and community engagement.

The AQC program is recognized by the Construction Users Roundtable, an organization of leading construction project owners. Member firms are also eligible for ABC’s annual Top Performers lists, which rank contractors based on work hours.

More information about the AQC program and a full list of accredited contractors is available at abc.org/aqc. ABC members can access additional details through FindContractors.com.

About Woodward Design+Build

Founded in 1923, Woodward Design+Build provides integrated architecture, engineering and construction services throughout the Southeast. Based in New Orleans, the company has been active in both public and private projects across the Gulf South.

About Associated Builders and Contractors

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, ABC is a national trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 23,000 members across 67 chapters. The organization promotes the merit shop philosophy and supports workforce development, safety, and ethical business practices in the construction industry.