NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Woodward Design+Build team announced that the company has earned a National Health and Safety Merit Award from Associated Builders and Contractors, which was presented at the 36th annual Excellence in Construction Awards during ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City on March 19.

Presented to just 59 contractors nationwide, Woodward earned the award for our safety program, which is built on a proactive, people-first approach that prioritizes health, safety and responsible construction practices. The company shares its commitment extends beyond its own employees to include all trade partners, ensuring a unified culture of accountability, communication and continuous improvement. This approach is reinforced through leading indicators, ongoing training, and active field engagement—contributing to the achievement of over 2 million manhours worked safely.

“It’s exciting to see our team recognized at a national level,” said Jerry Arnold, Woodward’s safety director. “This award represents the hard work, discipline, and care our people bring to the field every day. For us, safety is personal—and this honor reinforces that commitment.”

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The 2025 National Health and Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum or Gold status in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System in 2025, reflective of their 2024 safety performance data. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee.

“The safety record of Woodward Design+Build speaks for itself, setting the standard for a culture of care for its people,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York. “Safety values remain consistent for Woodward, which are nearly seven times safer than the industry average. They are employers of choice because they refuse to compromise on health and safety for every single employee. Thank you to these safety leaders for transforming the status quo.”

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The National Health and Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236—Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237—Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238—Specialty Trade Contractors.

See a complete list of winners on ABC’s website.