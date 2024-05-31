With over 100 years of building history, Woodward Design+Build has a construction portfolio that has shaped much of the Greater New Orleans skyline. Operating from their New Orleans headquarters and additional offices in Covington, LA, and Mobile, AL, Woodward specializes in delivering turn-key commercial construction services. In addition to their headquarters office, Woodward Design+Build now set up residence in the Northpark Office Park at 106 Park Place, Suite 300, Covington, Louisiana; bringing their collaborative brand of construction closer to their Northshore neighbors.

“As a 17-year resident of Mandeville, I am excited to be a part of the growth of my community, as well as the growth along the I-12 corridor. The new office offers our local clients a convenient and accessible location to engage Woodward’s services”, says Lane Louque, the Senior Vice President of Operations who has been at the firm for 17 years.

Woodward provides innovative, budget-conscious design and construction to commercial industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, distribution, manufacturing, and multi-family residential. Woodward takes pride in its sustainability efforts, technology, diversity, and lean construction practices. Currently, Woodward is working on a $30 million renovation to St. Tammany Parish Hospital, and past projects include Covington’s Southern Hotel and the Mandeville Walker Motors Volkswagen.

“Woodward deciding to open a Northshore office shows that they care for their employees. It allows for more family time by cutting the work commute from 2 hours per day down to 20 minutes per day”, says Royce Girouard, Project Manager and Northshore resident.

From its humble beginnings as a 3-person shop to now providing jobs to nearly 200 employees, Woodward continues to broaden its impact in the Gulf South region and provide the most comprehensive, innovative, and sustainable construction services to their loyal customers.

106 Park Place, Suite 300, Covington | 504-822-6443 | woodwarddesignbuild.com