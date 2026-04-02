NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Woodward announced the promotion of Layne Court to Millwork Business Leader for the Woodward Millwork Group. In this role, Court will oversee the overall business performance of the millwork operation, including strategic growth, operational efficiency, and financial performance.

The team shares that Court brings extensive experience in preconstruction, operational strategy, and lean construction practices. Throughout his career at Woodward, he has played a key role in driving efficiency, strengthening project delivery, and supporting the company’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

As Millwork Business Leader, Court will focus on advancing the millwork group’s capabilities while ensuring the operation continues delivering the high-quality architectural millwork and custom fabrication that clients have come to expect from Woodward. His leadership will help position the group for continued growth while maintaining the collaborative culture and craftsmanship that define the millwork team.

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Court’s deep understanding of Woodward’s operations and culture, combined with his strong business and operational background, will support the continued evolution of the millwork group as it expands its services and supports projects across Woodward’s markets.

“Layne brings a unique combination of operational insight, business leadership, and commitment to continuous improvement,” said Woodward President Ken Flower. “His experience and vision will help guide the next phase of growth for the Millwork Group while ensuring we continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

About Woodward Millwork Group

Woodward Millwork Group is a trusted fabricator of architectural millwork and finish details for commercial, institutional, and specialty projects across the Gulf South. Operating from a 24,000-square-foot facility in Goodbee, Louisiana, the team delivers custom-crafted millwork that enhances the quality and character of built environments. The shop is certified by the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI), reflecting its commitment to quality craftsmanship and industry standards. With the ability to design, fabricate, and supply detailed millwork solutions, Woodward Millwork Group partners with architects, designers, and builders to bring complex interior environments to life.