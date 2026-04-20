BELLE CHASSE, La (press release) – Woodside Energy has awarded a services contract to Green Tug Towing for the design and construction of four new tugs to be built at C&C Marine and Repair in Plaquemines Parish and delivered to Louisiana LNG in 2028. With this award, valued at more than $300 million, Woodside and its contractors have now committed more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers for the foundational development of the Louisiana LNG project.

“Greater New Orleans leaders have spent decades building two of the world’s most important industrial sectors, energy and manufacturing, and this project shows why that matters,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “When a company like Woodside makes investments in Louisiana, it doesn’t just build an LNG terminal; it reaches shipyards like C&C Marine and Repair in Belle Chasse, supports skilled trades for companies like Green Tug Towing, and strengthens the entire statewide supply chain. From Perth to Plaquemines, Louisiana is winning.”

The investment will include significant upgrades to the warehouse, including the installation of a quality assurance room, new bathrooms and offices. Additionally, SGC will replace interior walls, run new wiring and add lighting. For the exterior, the company will add four shipping docks, resurface the driveway and shipping area, and replace some of the building’s exterior.

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“When opportunity calls, Louisiana answers,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. “Woodside’s Louisiana LNG Project represents a $17.5 billion investment and this tugboat contract proves that Louisiana’s workforce, innovation and grit continue to attract world-class investment. When industry looks for reliability, resilience and results, they look to Louisiana because our workforce sets the standard and delivers every time. Projects like Louisiana LNG and the vessels being built at C&C Marine and Repair show the world what we already know: Louisiana isn’t just part of America’s energy future; we’re powering it.”

The tugs will provide towing services for LNG tankers at the Louisiana LNG terminal over a 20-year term. Green Tug Towing will manage construction of the vessels in Belle Chasse and operate a tug facility in Lake Charles to support ongoing operations. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

“This contract is an important milestone for Louisiana LNG and demonstrates our commitment to investing in Louisiana,” said Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, International Daniel Kalms. “As we progress towards targeted first LNG in 2029, Green Tug Towing will play a key role in ensuring Louisiana LNG can safely deliver reliable supply to our global customers. This contract also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting local suppliers and growing the shipbuilding industry in Louisiana.”

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Green Tug Towing is a Louisiana-based joint venture between Harbor Docking & Towing and Saltchuk Marine Terminal Services.

“This contract is a major milestone for Green Tug Towing and for Louisiana’s maritime industry, combining local shipbuilding, proven harbor assist operations, and long-term investment in safe, reliable LNG terminal services,” said Green Tug Towing President Thomas Springer.

The Green Tug Towing contract will support the creation of approximately 70 direct local jobs, an additional 30 indirect roles and about 60 temporary positions during construction at C&C Marine and Repair in their Belle Chasse shipyard.

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“C&C Marine and Repair is proud to partner on a project that showcases the capabilities of Louisiana shipbuilding,” said Tony Cibilich, President of C&C Marine and Repair. “With this award, our current tugboat construction program for Woodside and Harbor Docking & Towing projects now totals eight vessels in Belle Chasse. We are honored to build these tugboats in Louisiana and support the continued growth of maritime jobs, industrial investment and vessel construction expertise in our state.”

This milestone comes just under a year after Woodside announced its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG development in Calcasieu Parish, the largest foreign direct investment in state history. The facility is expected to produce up to 16.5 million metric tons of LNG annually and support thousands of jobs. Together, these investments reinforce Louisiana’s position as a global energy leader and continue the state’s momentum in securing transformative investments that create opportunities for local businesses across the state.

“Woodside’s commitment of more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers is a significant milestone for this project and for our state,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “It puts Louisiana companies at the center of one of the largest energy investments in the country, and projects of this scale move forward in places that can deliver. Louisiana continues to do just that.”

Source Louisiana, the state’s online business database, connects Louisiana companies to contract and vendor opportunities tied to major projects like Woodside’s Louisiana LNG development and other investments across the state. The platform allows businesses to showcase their services, certifications and capacity—making it easier for prime contractors to identify qualified local partners and helping ensure Louisiana companies are positioned in the pipeline for opportunity. Businesses are encouraged to register and keep their information current at SourceLouisiana.com.