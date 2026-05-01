Women’s Organizations Offering Opportunities For the Community

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Whether you’re launching a career, scaling a business, seeking sisterhood or wanting to give back, there’s a women’s group in the Greater New Orleans metro tailored to your goals and schedule. This roundup of professional women’s organizations has all the basics you need to know to find your perfect fit. American Business Women’s Association Crescent

Our region boasts a vibrant ecosystem of women’s organizations offering opportunities for networking, mentorship, leadership training and community impact. Is it time to take the leap?

Whether you’re launching a career, scaling a business, seeking sisterhood or wanting to give back, there’s a women’s group in the Greater New Orleans metro tailored to your goals and schedule. This roundup of professional women’s organizations has all the basics you need to know to find your perfect fit.

American Business Women’s Association Crescent City Connections Chapter abwaneworleans.org

Formed in 2014, the New Orleans chapter of the national organization of ABWA brings together businesswomen of diverse occupations for personal and professional growth through leadership, education, networking and national recognition.

Time Commitment Networking and education can be found at the organization’s monthly program luncheons, which take place on the third Thursday of each month at Fleming’s Steakhouse in Metairie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You don’t need to be a member to attend. Luncheons are $40 for members and $45 for non-members for those who preregister or $50 at the door. Each month features a different woman speaker on a topic of interest.

Why Join A $50 annual membership allows you the ability to vote, participate in committees, run for executive office, receive a discount on monthly luncheons and get a chance to sponsor a monthly after-hour social event, where you can highlight your business.

How to Join Contact info@abwaneworleans.org or join via the website for the local chapter.

Member Insight “I joined the ABWA as a charter member in 2014 as I was starting my business, looking for guidance, resources and a strong support system. What I found was a community of women who were eager to collaborate, pour into one another and truly support each other’s growth. It elevated me to a pivotal time in building my business.”—Amy Landry, program advisor, Women’s Leadership Academy of Loyola University New Orleans

DiversiTea Divas diversiteadivas.org

DiversiTea Divas is a locally based mentorship and professional development organization that connects young women, ages 16 to 26, with experienced professionals across industries. The organization creates intentional spaces for exposure, guidance and relationship building with a focus on supporting young Black women and other strategically marginalized girls as they prepare for careers in law, education, technology and beyond.

Time Commitment Participation is centered around scheduled events and learning sessions throughout the year. Be sure to check out DiversiTea Divas’ Finance Talk on May 30 (free), focusing on financial literacy and wealth building. There’s also a Flagship Legal Tea Talk event each fall.

Why Join DiversiTea Divas offers direct access to professional women who are actively working in their fields and willing to share their experiences, lessons and networks. The organization is looking for volunteers and mentors, as well as mentees.

Young participants gain exposure to career pathways, develop communication and interview skills, and build relationships that can support internships, job opportunities and long-term growth. The structure allows young women to ask real questions, hear honest answers and move with more clarity as they make decisions about their future.

How to Join Participation is free. Complete a membership form by emailing info@diversiteadivas.org. Interested women can also register for upcoming events individually. Follow along on Instagram or LinkedIn @diversiteadivas, and visit the website to register as a mentee, mentor or volunteer.

Member Insight “DiversiTea Divas helped me understand what it actually takes to move into professional spaces. I was able to ask questions I didn’t feel comfortable asking anywhere else, and I left with real connections I still rely on today.”—Jasmine Williams, law student at Southern University Law Center, former DiversiTea Divas mentee

Junior League of New Orleans jlno.org

The Junior League of New Orleans’ mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Since 1924, JLNO has equipped women with the skills, experience and connections to lead and create positive change in the community. The organization’s work focuses on expanding women’s roles in the community and addressing issues that uniquely affect women through a long list of programs. The organization boasts close to 1,800 members.

Time Commitment Members commit to a structured yet flexible annual experience that balances service, leadership development and philanthropy (including approximately 40 hours of volunteer service within an assigned placement and 10 hours supporting league-wide projects and initiatives, including at least two hours with the JLNO Diaper Bank). Any woman age 23 or older may join.

Members also complete four hours of annual training to support ongoing leadership development.

In addition to time, members make a financial commitment through annual dues ($225 annually, plus $50 new member fee) and support of the League’s Money to Mission fundraising efforts, all of which directly sustain the organization’s impact in the community.

Why Join Membership offers professional development, leadership training and meaningful networking opportunities—all while making a tangible difference in the community. Members not only build lasting relationships who have similar interests, they also gain experience in project management, event planning and nonprofit leadership.

How to Join Applications for the 2026-2027 membership class are on the website and open until May 15.

Member Insight “I joined the Junior League of New Orleans to network and meet like-minded women. Being a member will expand your volunteer experience and provide professional training, all while developing leadership skills.”—Markita Miller-Williford, autism program specialist, Manning Family Children’s Hospital

LikeMinded Ladies (NOLA/Gulf Coast Chapter) likemindedladies.com

Founded in 2014, this fun-first women’s leadership community connects women across generations and professions to learn, lead, laugh, network and give back.

Time Commitment Monthly meetings take place in various locations across the region for networking, speaker series, personal/professional support, community giving and brainstorming.

Why Join LikeMinded Ladies offers a safe, open-minded space for inspiration, motivation, mutual support and positive change.

How to Join Membership is offered in three tiers — $70, $125 and $250 annually. Basic membership includes access to events and monthly meetings, access to the member database and sponsors and community partners.

Member Insight “Being part of LikeMinded Ladies has been such a gift. It’s more than a network—it’s a genuine community of women who uplift, inspire and challenge each other to grow personally and professionally, while having fun!”—Ty Salvant, founder, NOLA Homeschoolers

Louisiana Center for Women in Government and Business louisianawomen.org

Founded in 1990, this nonprofit, nonpartisan organization empowers women in government and business through outreach and educational programs. The center is based at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Time Commitment While there are no regular meetings, events and programs throughout the year include the Annual Louisiana Girls Leadership Academy (a three-night/four-day immersion for approximately 50 girls); Louisiana Women’s Leadership Summit on Small Business Entrepreneurship; Non-Partisan Campaign Institute; Congress to Campus; and the Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Why Join Enjoy women’s leadership, economic opportunities, and education on public service and policy.

How to Join This organization is event-based, not dues-driven. To keep abreast of activities, join the LCWGB mailing list via the website.

Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women lafbpw.wildapricot.org

Since 1919, this organization has been improving the professional, personal, economic and educational outlook of women through leadership, networking, development and advocacy. Top missions include the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (Louisiana is one of only 15 states that has not yet adopted it) and bringing attention to the issue of pay inequity. The organization has a professional development skills program for women age 21-35 and a continuing education scholarship for women 25 years or older.

Time Commitment The LAFBPW has local organizations that meet once a month in West Monroe, New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish. There is also a virtual meeting option. The organization holds a two-day state conference every year. This year’s will be held June 12-13.

Why Join Take advantage of resources for skills, networking and advocacy; scholarships; professional development; and lasting relationships.

How to Join Visit the website for the online application. Annual dues vary by location. New Orleans adult memberships are $70 per year. Student memberships are $45.

MidSouth Women In Tourism mswit.com

Founded in 1976 in New Orleans, MidSouth Women in Tourism

is celebrating its 50th year as an association offering mentoring, education and networking to professional women in sales and marketing in the tourism industry in Greater New Orleans. The organization’s membership is now over 190 women.

Time Commitment Dinner meetings take place in different locations on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Meetings include educational presentations and networking. MSWIT also hosts an annual full-day bus tour of a specific area (this year’s tour of Westbank attractions included a visit by Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant), as well as a biennial fashion show fundraiser.

Why Join Enjoy educational and networking opportunities to enhance your industry knowledge and develop leadership/managerial skills.

How to Join Annual dues are $50. Submit an application on the website.

Member Insight “Over the last 20+ years, I have witnessed MidSouth Women In Tourism (MSWIT) not only survive but actually thrive through catastrophic hurricanes and a two-year global pandemic. We have grown from 50 members to nearly 200 members strong, encompassing virtually every segment of our industry and developing a culture of camaraderie and support that’s so rare, especially among women competitors.”—Bobbi Mannino

National Coalition of 100 Black Women (Greater New Orleans Chapter) nc100bw-nola.org

Since 1988, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women has supported communities through advocacy, programs and initiatives for Black women aimed at creating gender equity in health, education and economic empowerment. The New Orleans chapter was chartered in 1988. The organization hosts an annual awards event to recognize achievement of African-American women, along with health screenings, a mentoring program, political forums and meetings, and scholarships to local HBCUs.

Time Commitment Chapter events and meetings.

Why Join Networking, advocacy and community impact.

How to Join Membership applications open every April. Attendance at the chapter’s meet-and-greet is mandatory for all prospective members. The date of the meet and greet had not been set as of press time.

National Association of Women Business Owners NOLA nawbo.org

NAWBO is a bipartisan dues-based membership and advocacy organization founded in 1975 that represents the interests of 15.7 million U.S. women-owned businesses across all industries and stages of growth, from launching to scaling to exiting. Through local, virtual and national experiences, it provides its members with a community of like-minded women, education curated to meet their needs at every stage, leadership and visibility opportunities, and a voice in shaping legislation that builds and strengthens a sustainable business economy. While there is no active standalone local chapter, members who live or work in the area can participate in virtual programming.

Time Commitment For virtual members, NAWBO offers a variety of one-hour, monthly virtual events (see the website) like Empower Hour (masterminding questions with other women business owners), NetWORK It! (making fast and meaningful connections with other members nationwide), Virtual Connections (spotlighting a member and their expertise), and Global Link Up (for women who think and do business on a global scale). NAWBO National and its chapters also offer ongoing in-person event experiences that are tailored for connection, inspiration, learning and advocacy, and virtual members are invited to attend. Additionally, NAWBO releases weekly episodes of its “NAWBO on the Go” podcast that’s available on all major listening platforms and offers additional educational and inspirational content through the NAWBO Institute, which is free to access and available 24/7.

Why Join Benefits include access to a nationwide network of women business owners across industries and growth stages. Educational programming includes webinars, workshops and expert-led sessions. The organization also offers advocacy and representation on issues impacting women business owners, and increased visibility and promotion through directories, events and media opportunities. Additional perks include access to leadership roles at the local and national level; invitations to exclusive events, conferences and networking experiences; business resources and tools to support growth and decision-making; member discounts and savings on business services and products; and more.

How to Join A virtual membership to NAWBO is $250 per year. Apply via the website.

Member Insight “The best part of my experience in NAWBO is the camaraderie of fellow business owners… I just can’t imagine running my business without the Circle (a program for business owners operating at the $1 million-plus level) at this point.”—Julie Bogart, creator and founder of Brave Writer (NAWBO virtual member and featured keynote at NAWBO National’s 2026 Leadership Academy)

New Orleans Girls Club theneworleansgirlsclub.com

Launched in January 2024, New Orleans Girls Club offers a community that connects and empowers New Orleans women through social and networking events. Highlights include a “Woman of the Month.”

Time Commitment Expect a monthly mix of events (workshops, networking and themed gatherings, brunches, workout classes, cocktail parties, panel discussions) rather than fixed meetings.

Why Join Enjoy exclusive events, discounted products and services including salons, hotels, restaurants and boutiques, as well as mentorship, collaboration and networking, including access to a members-only portal and mentorship that connects members to women in similar industries and fields.

How to Join Visit the website.

Member Insight: “The New Orleans Girls Club has helped me make new friends, give back to the community, and build professional connections. I love how accessible it is, with low-cost events and no application process to join. Some of my favorite moments have been our big fundraisers like the Pink Dress Crawl and Charity Gala, along with monthly events like picnics, happy hours, and classes. Riding together in a Mardi Gras parade this year was especially unforgettable, and NOGC truly creates a welcoming, low-pressure community for women in New Orleans.”—Miller Dickerson

New Orleans Women Leaders neworleanswomenleaders.com

Fresh off New Orleans WomenRising Spring 2026, their annual half-day, virtual New Orleans women’s leadership and empowerment conference, New Orleans Women Leaders is the local chapter of the national Women Leaders Association, an association that organizes leadership and empowerment events for businesswomen. The self-described world’s largest association of professional women includes 43,000 members in 130 chapters.

Time Commitment Be as involved as you want by accessing monthly speakers from leading companies and organizations from Southwest Airlines to JPMorgan Chase to the Mayo Clinic, along with continuing education credits and courses — all virtually.

Why Join Gain access to top women leaders, candid stories, actionable advice, digital networking and inspiration.

How to Join Individual memberships are $400 for the year. Team memberships for 10-plus employees are $1,950. Visit the website to learn more.

P.O.W.E.R. bankwithfidelity.com/services/special-programs/power

Created by Fidelity Bank, P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized) is designed to support women in business across the region via tailored business banking products, educational resources, personalized support and networking.

Time Commitment Plan on three signature events per quarter for networking and education.

Why Join Join for free education, access to a network of more than 2,000 women entrepreneurs and financial guidance.

How to Join Open a P.O.W.E.R. checking account (no monthly service charge, opening deposit of $50) to receive a free membership.

Member Insight “Being a Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. Member has equipped me with tools and resources to launch not one, but two businesses. It is a privilege to be in the company of New Orleans’ most inspiring female leaders. The collective wisdom and genuine support within this network have been the ultimate catalyst for my professional growth and my confidence as a business owner.”—Katie Rose, owner, Lighthouse Strategies and Good Morning Story

Professional Women of St. Tammany mypwst.com

Founded in 2009,Professional Women of St. Tammany is one of the largest professional and philanthropic organizations in Louisiana. It is dedicated to empowering, educating and supporting women in St. Tammany Parish. Through networking, leadership development and community-driven initiatives, PWST creates opportunities for women to grow professionally while giving back. The organization’s primary mission is funding scholarships for local women, both graduating students and those seeking to continue or change careers.

Time Commitment Monthly luncheons (usually on the second Tuesday of the month); annual events (like the Women’s Choice Awards Gala, the Scholarship Awards Luncheon and the Phenomenal Woman Retreat); and seminars and socials.

Why Join Members gain access to a strong network of local, professional women; opportunities for visibility, leadership and business growth; educational programming and skill-building; the ability to directly impact women in the community through scholarships; a supportive environment that fosters connection, collaboration and advancement; and meaningful connection to the community through philanthropy.

How to Join Membership and sponsorship levels vary, but the basic $150 level includes access to luncheons and events, eligibility to serve in leadership roles, access to digital newsletters and member directory, the opportunity to be selected for the monthly “Member Spotlight” and yearly swag. Application available online.

Member Insight:“PWST is more than a networking group. It’s a community of women who genuinely support each other’s growth while making a real impact. Being part of this organization has expanded my business, my confidence and my circle in ways I didn’t expect.”—Tiffany Rose, President, Professional Women of St. Tammany and Owner, Butterfly FX Cosmetics & Aeris Environmental Inspections

St. Bernard Women’s Professional Network stbernardchamber.org

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Professional Network provides opportunities for professional women and female business owners to connect, network and build relationships through events such as networking socials, mentoring sessions and professional development sessions.

Time Commitment There are no scheduled WPN meetings, but events include biannual mentoring sessions (Chalmette High School), professional development sessions, Bootcamp & Bubbly (a workout and social hour) and a home safety series.

Why Join Opportunities and resources to connect, network and build key relationships essential to the growth and diversification of the business community.

How to Join Membership is free for all St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce members.

Women’s Business Alliance—New Orleans Chamber of Commerce neworleanschamber.org

Women’s Business Alliance is a program of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. This event series is the chamber’s monthly women-to-women networking event. WBA brings together business-minded women who want to form lasting business relationships and strengthen the community through mentorship and support of women-owned businesses.

Time Commitment Networking events are typically held monthly from 5-7 p.m. at various locations throughout Orleans Parish (for example, hosted at member businesses with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and happy hour pricing).

Why Join WBA provides a meaningful space for forming lasting business relationships, mentorship and support, and it’s especially valuable for new business owners.

How to Join WBA events are free for members but open to prospective members for a nominal fee. New Orleans Chamber memberships start at $180 per year. For more information on benefits and how to join, contact the chamber.

Member Insight “WBA has been such a meaningful space for me, especially as a new business owner. What I love most is being surrounded by women who lead by example—who are driven, accomplished, and generous with their knowledge and support.”—Grace Williamson, owner of Foley Fêtes

Women’s Business Enterprise Council South wbecsouth.org

This regional WBENC partner certifies women-owned businesses for supplier diversity and procurement access serving Louisiana and surrounding states. It is the regional partner of the largest certifier of women-owned businesses (WBEs) in the United States.

Time Commitment There are no regular meetings, but monthly certification information sessions take place on the last Thursday of the month with a one-time application process.

Why Join Gain visibility with corporations and government, enjoy contract opportunities and take advantage of the organization’s marketing tools.

How to Join While not a traditional membership, a certification application must be submitted.

Member Insight: “WBEC South truly meets every need of our business; offering the right resources, meaningful connections, and a network that evolves with us. We’re proud to carry this certification and be part of an organization that supports companies of every size.”—Glenda Thomas, CEO, Electra Grid Solutions

Women’s Business Resource Center–Urban League (Urban League of Louisiana) urbanleaguela.org/wbrc

The Women’s Business Resource Center provides entrepreneurship programs, training, workshops, accelerators and federal, state and legal resources for women business owners.

Time Commitment Periodic events include the Women’s Entrepreneurship Week, summits and pitch competitions.

Why Join Benefits include training, networking, funding opportunities and support for women entrepreneurs.

How to Join No membership dues; free programs/services via Urban League (volunteer/donate options).

Member Insight: “Participating in the Women in Retail Cohort with the Women’s Business Resource Center was a powerful experience that helped me strengthen my business strategy and expand my vision for Silk Me Kids. It provided valuable insights, connections, and resources that are already helping me grow and position my brand for long-term success. I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn, evolve, and elevate as a business owner.”—Megan Kelly, CEO & Founder, Silk Me Kids Salon & Spa