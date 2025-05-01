Women’s Leadership Programs Double Down on Support in Anti-DEI Landscape

When Amy Landry stood in front of this year’s class of the Women’s Leadership Academy (WLA) at Loyola University New Orleans for the first time on March 13, she felt like she’d never felt before.

“I’m always so excited to welcome a new class, but this year I just couldn’t get myself to feel that same way with everything that’s been happening nationally,” she said. “Part of me was like, ‘What’s the point?’ It just feels like we’re going to lose the gains we’ve worked so hard to make.”

Landry is not alone. Multiple leaders working in organizations devoted to increasing leadership and equity for women and other traditionally underrepresented people in New Orleans have been feeling the strain lately with the elimination of federal support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

While a lot of focus has been on racial equity initiatives, DEI encompasses a long list of protections, including ensuring equal pay regardless of gender, allowing for flexible work arrangements as needed for caregivers, protection from workplace harassment and making accommodations for disabilities. A focus on DEI has encouraged companies to broaden their talent pool and create workplaces that feel welcoming to all.

While companies and universities and organizations have been pressured into dropping DEI programs or risk losing federal funds, there are some that are continuing the fight.

Women’s Leadership Academy at Loyola University New Orleans

“Women are still the minority in C-suite positions,” said Landry. “That’s what makes programs like WLA so important. We need to break down barriers, including with racial diversity, which is why our groups are purposely diverse in many ways. Luckily, we’re self-funded by area organizations who believe in the value of what we’re doing.”

Landry chose to share her feelings of fear and vulnerability with the group of 55 women and said she was immediately glad she did.

“So many of the women shared that they felt the same,” she said. “We have women in nonprofit and education, women who are immigrants that are feeling the fear right now, too. We’ve heard growing concerns from women about the changing landscape around DEI, particularly in corporate and policy spaces. Many feel uncertain about how these shifts will affect career opportunities, leadership development and workplace culture. It made me so glad that we can come together and commiserate and pull each other up.”

The WLA was launched in 2019 through Loyola’s Office of Professional and Continuing Studies. It was created to connect, educate and empower women leaders across the region. Since its inception, nearly 300 women have participated. Most hold high-level positions, with the average age of participants around 40.

The program starts in March and consists of 10 on-campus sessions, including keynote speakers, micro-learning seminars, case studies and leadership presentations. Upon completion in November, participants earn a Loyola University New Orleans Certificate of Completion and 6.0 Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Following graduation, WLA offers an optional Alumnae Membership, which includes four professional development events annually to continue learning and skill-building and networking socials.

Three years ago, the WLA began to host an annual International Women’s Day celebration in March, which is open to the public and features distinguished speakers and discussions. At the same time, it launched the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, which caters to rising leaders between the ages of 18 and 24. The next academy is May 28-29, 2025, and applications are currently open to the public at wla.loyno.edu.

Landry said WLA is working to expand its impact in an environment where support is more needed than ever.

“We’re enhancing our virtual and hybrid learning opportunities to reach more women nationally and globally; developing new leadership workshops and micro-learning experiences tailored to the evolving needs of executive and emerging women leaders; and strengthening our current Women’s Leadership Alumnae Network to foster long-term professional development and mentorship.”

She said WLA participant success stories fuel the work.

“Many alumnae have used the tools, strategies, and networks gained from the program to advance into executive and leadership roles within their organizations, start their own businesses or initiatives to drive change in their communities, and build stronger professional networks, leading to mentorship, partnerships and career growth.

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

Support for women’s leadership can be found in multiple organizations, including ones that serve both men and women. Included in those is the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL).

For 41 years, the mission of the chamber has been to foster a favorable business environment for the state’s Hispanic business community through education, networking, business skills, procurement and access to capital.

It’s a community the state cannot afford to ignore.

“The Hispanic community in New Orleans is about 80,000 to 90,000 strong,” said Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of HCCL. “The largest part of that community is Honduran, but since Katrina especially, we have a large Mexican community as well, and it’s really the fastest growing community — the only community growing in Louisiana. We talk a lot about losing talent and losing population in Louisiana, and that has been a problem for the last few years, and the Hispanic community is the only one coming in.”

HCCL membership numbers about 920 statewide, about 60% of whom are women, whom Pineda said are the target of multiple programs, including monthly “Conversation and Coffee” meetups.

“Women in the Hispanic culture are the ones who make important decisions, for example, regarding health care, schooling, what they buy,” she said. “And so, we cover everything from financial literacy to healthy living, to education, and let them know what resources are out there. We began these about six years ago. They’re great because they’re very informal — some women bring their children — and they can share any concern they have and receive help.”

This year HCCL will celebrate the 10th year of its annual Women’s Business Symposium on May 16.

“I remember the first one,” said Pineda. “We had maybe 75 attendees at the Sheraton Inn by the I-10 service road in Metairie, and we thought it was great that year. Last year, we had over 600 attendees at the Four Seasons Hotel.”

In addition to two keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking, two years ago the HCCL added a marketplace that features Hispanic women-owned businesses.

Pineda said the changing landscape when it comes to DEI has understandably hit the organization, and its members, on multiple fronts.

“I hear a lot of concerns from women about how they’re going to be considered when they’re going up for a job, or how they’re going to be compensated. Or if they have their own business, what this will mean for them. Concerns over how they’re going to compete have been coming up a lot. And in my case, of course, you know the other issue that we hear is concerns over being an immigrant right now.”

Pineda said she fears the HCCL will be impacted by the changes being made in the White House.

“We’re mostly funded by corporations, but also some grants,” she said, “no federal grants, so I don’t have to worry about that. But it just depends on what our supporters want to do, which way they want to go. Right now, I haven’t received any kind of pushback from my main sponsors and the people who have supported us for years, the corporations — but I see it other places. I know peers, colleagues, other chambers and other states that have seen it happen.”

Pineda said she’s been offering the same advice to all her members who are expressing fear right now.

“I tell them the best thing they can do is prepare themselves,” she said. “If you’re a business owner or a professional, then prepare yourself with new certifications, with new education, new experiences. The best way to compete right now is with your knowledge — nobody can take that away from you.”

On the chamber’s end, in addition to helping members increase their knowledge and skills, the HCCL is also helping them make valuable connections.

“Our trade show, coming on August 13 to the convention center, will be more important than ever this year,” said Pineda. “I invite our business owners to participate in that event because corporate representatives and decision makers will be there. It’s a great place to showcase what they do.”

She also notes that you don’t have to be Hispanic to be a member of HCCL.

“The point of having a chamber or being associated with a network like ours is to access that community, whether it’s workforce or clients or anything that you’re looking for or to promote your products. This community is a very important source of buying power, so if you don’t connect with them directly, you might miss out on an opportunity — whether it’s a supplier or client or workforce.”

Junior League of New Orleans

When it comes to women’s leadership organizations in the region, Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is a standout for both its size and longevity. This past March, just under 1,700 members celebrated JLNO’s 101st anniversary.

“We are the 10th largest chapter of Junior League in the world,” noted President Tara Waldron. “Our mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact, and we do that through volunteer action, collaboration and training.”

JLNO hosts a wide array of trainings and projects that include providing diapers to families in need, raising awareness of human trafficking, promoting financial literacy, and encouraging and teaching women how to serve on nonprofit boards.

To mark its big anniversary, JLNO commissioned a study in partnership with the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University to take a comprehensive look at how issues like health, wages, access to housing, crime and gender-based violence, climate and political representation are affecting area women. Status of Women in New Orleans — 2024 serves to highlight areas where action needs to be taken to improve the lives of women. The full study can be found on JLNO.org.

More recently, on March 14, the organization held its fifth Women’s Leadership Summit, entitled “Illuminating the Path Forward.”

“Our keynote speaker was Margaret Orr, which was wonderful,” said Waldron, who noted that the summit aims to highlight women making a difference in their community. “Our sessions focused on community impact, personal development and growth, and professional development and leadership. We had about 160 people in attendance.

“It’s a very vulnerable space,” said Waldron. “We have a lot of people who are worried about their jobs, worried about what’s coming down the pipeline for them next. I think we have to be really thoughtful and supportive of our members during this period where we’re all trying to figure it out.”

Waldron said the organization’s large membership is an asset in this time of uncertainty.

“Being able to connect someone with somebody who might be able to give them some more advice, an expert opinion, or someone just to talk to, is really helpful,” she said.

JLNO is currently in a recruitment phase (membership applications are open until June 1), and Waldron said the organization’s leadership continuously looks at its programming to ensure that it is remaining relevant to its member’s needs.

“We don’t know day to day what’s going to happen at this point,” she said. “The International Organization sends us pretty much weekly updates on where they stand and what they think, because our mission is shared with all the Junior Leagues throughout the globe, so we do have that support there. As a nonprofit at this point, [the national changes] have not reached us, and we are hopeful that they never do.”

Urban League of Louisiana

In New Orleans a minority is the majority — Black residents make up just over 55% of the population. And when it comes to the voice of this community, the Urban League of Louisiana is the largest Black-led, Black-serving organization not just in New Orleans, but in the state.

Since its founding in 1938, the organization has offered programming and policy and advocacy on behalf of communities of color. Efforts are divided into centers for economic and workforce development, education and youth development, and policy and social justice.

“We are building female leadership across every aspect of what we do,” noted Judy Reese Morse, who has served as president and CEO for the Urban League for seven years. “It is a critical part of building an economy in which everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

For entrepreneurs at every stage, the Urban League has provided business coaching, technical assistance, various trainings, loan packaging and other financial guidance, as well as business certification through its Women’s Business Resource Center (WBRC) in Mid-City since its opening in 2001.

For those in the employment sector, the Urban League’s Center for Workforce Development offers various training programs and connects businesses with job seekers. The organization also stages multiple events year-round around this focus. Just this past fall, it partnered with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System, and the H2theFuture Project to host the Energy Apprenticeship Career and Resource Expo at its headquarters. The event highlighted opportunities for education and training in the burgeoning energy industry.

“We have multiple programs, too, that focus specifically on women in specific industries,” said Morse. “Programs like our Women in Construction and Women in Retail both also have event components.

Morse said the Urban League has contributed to the success of several female leaders in the region and continues to make sure these women’s voices and efforts are seen and heard. She expressed her disappointment and frustration with the sudden shift against diversity, equity and inclusion nationwide.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are all what we have come to know as American values,” she said. “They are rooted in American values — liberty and justice for all. We’re not talking about three letters, we’re talking about fair treatment, equal access and creating environments where all people feel welcome. This is the world I want to live in.”

Morse pointed to a Harris Poll published in August 2023 that found “nearly 80% of respondents support businesses taking active steps to reflect the racial diversity of America and believe diversity is likely to make business more profitable and innovative.”

She said now is the time for businesses to show who they are.

“It feels like this is going to be a test of are we really partners,” she said. “It you see an organization at risk — one like ours that people say is so important for doing work like our Head Start centers, assisting small businesses, children and families — are you really going to just stay silent and say, ‘Boy I hope they make it’?”

For now, Morse said the focus is on helping its members weather the storm.

“For our women business owners, we are telling them to make sure they are as resourced as they can possibly be, that they have risk management tools in place. We’re also encouraging them to participate in a collaborative, to work together.”

The other message they’re getting out is that the Urban League of Louisiana is here to stay.

“We do receive some federal dollars right now, but there has been no change as of yet on the corporate or philanthropic side,” she said. “Regardless, we’re not going anywhere. We will not be silenced. We know the needs better than anyone else. Instead, we’re focusing in in a much deeper way.”

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R.

The largest annual women’s leadership conference in New Orleans is the Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference, most recently held April 3 at the convention center (after outgrowing the region’s largest hotels with more than 600 attendees on average). The event pools the strengths and resources of two prominent organizations — the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and a program created by Fidelity Bank called P.O.W.E.R. (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized).

“We wanted to create an event that brought women and women’s organizations together where women would leave with valuable takeaways that they could use in their business and their life,” explained Tammy O’Shea, TITLE at Fidelity Bank. O’Shea spearheaded the creation of the P.O.W.E.R. program after doing some research on women in business.

“I found out that women were opening businesses at five times the rate of men,” she said. “So, I thought we should create some programs and services specifically tailored to them. P.O.W.E.R., however, has become less about products and more about bringing women together so they can collaborate, network and learn from each other.”

The program has been a big success for the bank and the entrepreneurs.

“We’re approaching 3,000 members,” said O’Shea. “It’s still the No. 1 business checking account we see opened.”

O’Shea said P.O.W.E.R. had interest in holding a big event when they learned the New Orleans Chamber had a similar idea.

Founded in 2004, the chamber exists to serve businesses of all sizes owned by men and women, but about 10 years ago, a group of women reached out to ask for something more tailored. The result was the creation of the Women’s Business Alliance.

“We meet every month except the month when we hold the women’s conference,” explained Sandra Lindquist, chamber president and CEO. “We typically have about 90 to 150 women attend. It’s a culture of women really lifting up other women.”

Supporting women in business is important, said Lindquist, because 99% of businesses in Louisiana are small businesses and 47% of those are women owned.

“I’ve learned that women in business have many of the same challenges as men, but they tend to tackle them in a different way,” said O’Shea. “They negotiate differently. They handle conflict differently. They are more willing to talk about their challenges and ask others for advice. That makes getting women together so important.”

Both O’Shea and Lindquist said they will continue doing what they do and working to bring women together as much as possible and helping them address barriers.

“We worked on a $50 million grant last year relating to childcare because that’s what we’re hearing is among the biggest challenges,” said Lindquist, “childcare and transportation.”

For the second year, the chamber will also be bringing together leaders from the Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, and the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber for an event called Build Your Skills: Equity Exchange on June 17. The event will involve a panel discussion exploring topics surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in the business landscape.

“We wanted to do an event that was inclusive of all our chambers,” said Lindquist. “All of us are going to come together and share ideas.”