Tina Dang, MPH

Offering a unique perspective to the world of pharmaceuticals, Tina Dang draws inspiration from healthcare’s transformational power and strives to affect positive change in her community’s health. A proud woman co-founder of Expressway Pharmacy, Tina’s experience in the healthcare system primed her to understand the bureaucratic gaps that her services could fill for patients.

“Having worked in the public health sector, private health clinics, and now the pharmacy- all of these unique experiences allow me to view people’s health through a much wider and more comprehensive lens” says Dang.

Armed with a Masters of Public Health degree from Tulane University, Tina continues her quest for more affordable and effective care within the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Offering personalized services that larger chain pharmacies cannot compete with, Tina and Expressway Pharmacy offer tailored services, complimentary local delivery, specialty meds, round-the-clock counseling, and assistance from a multilingual team dedicated to advocacy and education. This leads to more positive and effective outcomes for patients.

“My current wish is to dive more into the realm of women’s health, mental health, and the trending weight management sector- let’s see if we can make meaningful impacts there,” says Dang.

Tina’s dedication to wellness extends beyond her business, as she actively supports many organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Dress for Success, Legacy Donor Foundation, and the Chick Mission. She was a Belle honoree for the American Cancer Society and was also recently featured as one of the Ladies Who Launch.

Expressway Pharmacy

315 Westbank Expressway, Suite A , Gretna // 504-302-0987

expresswaypharmacyinfo@gmail.com