A nearly ten year veteran of America’s leading grain exporting port district, Tamara Kennedy has recently become Chief of Staff for the Port of South Louisiana; becoming a centralized figure and strategic lead on one of the largest tonnage port districts in the western hemisphere.

A native New Orleanian, born and raised, Tamara attended Grambling State University where she received her degree in economics, a choice which would greatly impact her career trajectory. Returning home, Tamara moved into Human Resources, where she later became the Director of Human Resources at the Port of South Louisiana. Through her dedication and work ethic, Tamara has now risen to the role of Chief of Staff, overseeing the organizational development and overall productivity of the Port.

The Port of South Louisiana is a crucial economic factor in the overall health of the region. In recent years, revenues have begun to rise through sustained efforts that Tamara attributes to CEO Paul Matthews, but also an entire team of professionals who are willing to do whatever is necessary to achieve sustained success.

“Our recent strides come from looking at things in a fresh way, streamlining and innovating,” says Kennedy. “Everyone here is willing to drop what they are doing to get any job done, regardless of their job description.”

This culture of open communication, team building, and constant evolution has made the Port of South Louisiana into a family environment that Tamara is proud to call home. It is this mentality, and the passionate work of those like Tamara, that will undoubtedly lead to an era of bountiful growth for the benefit of the entire Gulf Coast region.

The Port of South Louisiana

985-652-9278 // tkennedy@portsl.com